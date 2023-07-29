No. 4 ILB in '25 class raves about Arkansas DC, visit

Four-star junior linebacker Elijah Melendez had an outstanding visit to Arkansas during the Hogwild Hangout on Saturday, and it won’t be his last trip to Fayetteville.

Melendez, 6-2, 220 pounds, of Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola, credits Razorbacks defensive coordinator Travis Williams for him moving to linebacker from running back.

“T-Will was the first coach to ever recruit me and he’s the person who told me to switch to linebacker and I will blow up, and my mother likes him a lot and our relationship is just different – like none other,” he said.

He has received offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Texas A&M, Colorado, LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee and numerous others schools since the move to his current position.

The trip to Fayetteville did not disappoint, and he plans to make a return visit as soon as possible.

“It was amazing,” he said. “All the people were the best, and the commits were really cool. The games we played were really fun and the energy was different.”

He is an ESPN 4-star prospect, the No. 4 inside linebacker and No. 222 overall recruit in the nation in the 2025 class. He reports having a 425-pound bench press, 585-pound squat and a power clean of 355 pounds.

He also reports running a 4.50 electronic time in the 40-yard dash.

Williams advised him to move to linebacker last June.

“Everything that has happened for me and T-Will has [been] spoken to existence,” Melendez said. “We are big believers in the Lord and share that in common, and he has spoken highly over me and he’s the person I've got that’s always believed in me.”

He praised Sam Pittman and the Arkansas staff for the visit.

“We have a really great relationship and they really put a huge smile on mine and my mother's face today,” he said. “I really am a priority. The head coach is a really funny guy.”

His mother is a big fan of Williams, too.

“T-Will had the same conversation with her a year ago that day and he’s always been really real and they treated her really well, and she loved the area and the academics for me and she really trusts that I would be in the right hands,” Melendez said.



