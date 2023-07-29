New programs approved for higher education

BENTONVILLE -- The Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board approved several new programs at a meeting Friday.

The board approved a Certificate of Proficiency in Pre-Biotech: Molecular and Cellular Biology and Technical Certificate in Biotechnology at Northwest Arkansas Community College, the site of Friday's meeting.

Existing infrastructure will be utilized, no new faculty will be required, and new equipment will be funded by grants received by the college, according to the proposal. Students wishing to continue their education "can move seamlessly into the already approved Associate of Applied Science in General Technology" at the college.

Arkansas is in the top quartile of the annual mean wage for biological technicians; demand for biological technician positions has increased 6% and is expected to continually increase until 2030, according to the proposal.

No active, associate-level-or-below Biotechnology programs exist in Arkansas.

The college's projects enrollment of 10 students in 2024-25, growing to 14 by year three. The college's board of trustees approved this offering in February.

The projected enrollment of 10 is "conservative," as "we hope to have more like 30," said Gary Bates, biology/microbiology faculty member at the college. Most of the education will be "hands-on" in labs and classrooms -- the industry desires hands-on experience -- and this offering is targeted at students who "wants to get into science and STEM."

Southeast Arkansas College

The Coordinating Board also approved a certificate of proficiency and technical certificate in Medical Assistant Technology at Southeast Arkansas College, effective in the fall of 2024.

No new faculty will be required, but three new courses will be for the certificate of proficiency, as will four courses for the technical certificate, according to the proposal. The college's board of trustees approved the offerings in May.

Employment of medical assistants is projected to grow 16% from 2021 to 2031, and Jefferson Regional Medical Center -- one of the largest employers in Pine Bluff -- contacted the college to request it offer a Medical Assistant Technology program, according to the proposal. All startup costs will be funded by the college, and one adjunct faculty member will be hired.

"We're trying to support our local businesses and provide a pipeline of students" to the workforce, said Provost Stacy Pfluger. Some courses will be available online, and students will be able to add other certifications to make themselves "even more employable."

Projected enrollment for the certificate of proficiency in the first year is 10, with eight as the projected figure for the first year of the technical certificate, according to the proposal. That should increase to 15 and 12, respectively, by year three.

Forestry Business Graduate Certificate

The Coordinating Board approved a graduate certificate in forestry business at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, effective this fall.

The certificate will prepare individuals to work in consulting forestry, forest industry logistics and supply chain management, and finance and investment in forests, according to the University of Arkansas System. Courses will be in a "hyflex format, simultaneously in person and online."

"We are excited about this opportunity," and this would be "the only program of this nature in the state," Chancellor Peggy Doss explained in May. Students can complete the certification in two semesters, no new faculty is required, and considering starting salaries for those with the certificate range from nearly $80,000 to more than $100,000, it's "a good return on investment" for students.

Only two states -- Maine and Wisconsin -- are more dependent on the forestry economy than Arkansas, "and these jobs [offer] good pay," Matthew H. Pelkki, professor and George H. Clippert Chair of Forestry Director at the Arkansas Center for Forest Business in the College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources at UA-Monticello, said Friday.

Through communication with forestry professionals, it's apparent there's increased demand for people with "the skills and knowledge to provide advanced skills in forest management and operations," and Arkansas is the most timber-dependent state in the South, according to the university. "We anticipate 10-20 students per year enrolled in the initial three years."

However, 40 would be an "optimistic" -- yet still "realistic" -- projection for enrollment, because the program's uniqueness will likely attract out-of-state students, as well, Michael Blazier, dean of the University of Arkansas at Monticello College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources, said Friday. There are "lots of jobs in the forestry realm."

Forestry is a "substantial contributor to the Arkansas economy," and this graduate certificate -- which targets working professionals -- will be unique not only to the state, but in the Southeast, said Blazier. There's "palpable demand for this, [and] I would've done this [graduate certificate] if I had the opportunity."

Carr is "glad you're bringing this" to fruition, he told the UA-Monticello representatives. "It's hard to find a good forester."

UAPB

The Coordinating Board approved a Bachelor of Science in Engineering and a Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, effective this fall.

The Bachelor of Science in Engineering will be the first of its kind at the state's only public Historically Black College or University, and it'll include two tracks, Construction Project Management and Industrial Manufacturing, according to the proposal. Existing facilities will be utilized, six new courses will be developed, and a pair of doctorate-level faculty members will be hired.

Starting in the third year, new equipment, expanded laboratory capacity, and additional faculty will be funded by State General Revenue and corporate sponsorships, while a federal grant has been secured to assist with personnel, equipment, software, and travel costs, according to the proposal. The university expects 30 enrolled students in the first year, doubling in year two, and increasing by a third in the third year to roughly 90.

"Engineering programs are generally very strong" in terms of enrollment, said Mason Campbell, chief academic officer of the Arkansas Division of Higher Education.

The engineering degree is "very much needed," as there's high demand, and it promises high wages, Chancellor Laurence Alexander said in May. Faculty and staff "have worked on this for a number of years to get it right."

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects nearly 140,000 new jobs for engineers in this decade, and engineers had a median annual wage of $104,000 in 2021. That was more than double the median wage for other workers.

The Cybersecurity program will be housed in the STEM Research and Conference Center on UAPB's campus; two doctorate-level and two part-time faculty members will be hired to teach in the program, according to the proposal. This program will also employ two Graduate Teaching Assistants, and funding for the program will come from new student tuition and fees as well as a federal grant.

The university projects enrollment of 40 students in the first year, nearly doubling in the second year, and reaching 117 by the third year.

"We're delighted to bring this to our state," as it's based on workforce needs in the state and country, Alexander said Friday. UAPB "serves an underserved population, and we're bringing this to" them.

Programs like this give businesses a reason to invest in Pine Bluff and residents "a reason to stay," he added. The university can act as a bridge between Pine Bluff residents and industry.

The UA System board of trustees approved the new offerings at UA-Pine Bluff and UA-Monticello in May.