North Little Rock police investigating Graham Avenue fatal shooting early Saturday

The North Little Rock Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a male victim early Saturday morning, a news release from the department said.

Officers responded to a call about shots fired in the 1200 block of Graham Avenue just after 2 a.m. They found one victim “lying in a residence, suffering from at least one gunshot wound,” the release said Saturday morning.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died, authorities said.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released, pending the notification of the next-of-kin, the release said.

“Detectives are currently processing the scene for evidence and conducting interviews,” the release said.

Police have asked that anyone with information about the fatal shooting contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line by calling (501) 680-8439 or Detective Michael Gibbons at (501) 771-7149.