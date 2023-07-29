BASEBALL

Mikolas suspended 5 games

Oliver Marmol

was suspended for one game and fined as a result of Mikolas’ actions Thursday night. Mikolas appealed his penalties, while Marmol served his suspension Friday night against the Cubs. In the first inning in the Cardinals’ 10-3 loss, Happ bloodied St. Louis catcher Willson Contreras when he hit him in the head with a long follow-through on a swing, then was soon hit himself by a pitch from Mikolas. Andrew Knizner took over behind the plate for Contreras, and Mikolas brushed back Happ with the first pitch when play resumed to run the count to 3-1. With the next pitch, Mikolas hit Happ in the rear end.

Dodgers acquire 2 pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers, who have made pitching a priority in advance of the trade deadline, acquired starter Lance Lynn and reliever Joe Kelly on Friday in a swap with the Chicago White Sox. The NL West leaders sent outfielder Trayce Thompson, pitcher Nick Nastrini and reliever Jordan Lea-sure to the White Sox. Lynn has been mostly underwhelming this season. The 36-year-old right-hander is 6-9 with a 6.18 ERA and leads the American League in earned runs (79) and home runs allowed (28). Kelly returns to Los Angeles for his second stint with the Dodgers. The hard-throwing right-handed reliever recently returned from the injured list for elbow inflammation. He has one save, a 4.97 ERA and 41 strikeouts this season.

Astros pick up reliever

The Houston Astros acquired reliever Kendall Graveman from the Chicago White Sox on Friday in exchange for minor league catcher Korey Lee. Graveman was 3-4 with eight saves and a 3.48 ERA in 45 appearances for the White Sox this season. In his first stint with the Astros after a trade from Seattle, he had a 3.13 ERA in 23 appearances.

Rangers’ catcher on IL

The AL West-leading Texas Rangers placed All-Star catcher Jonah Heim on the 10-day injured list Friday with a strained tendon in his left wrist. Heim came out of a game at Houston on Wednesday after hurting his wrist on an awkward swing in the fourth inning. Heim is batting .280 with an .816 OPS, and has 14 home runs and a career-high 70 RBI in 90 games. Heim has started 80 of 103 games this season. The switch-hitter leads big league catchers in RBI (66), hits

(89), doubles (23), and runs (tied, 47). His .413 average with runners in scoring position is third-highest among qualifiers.

GOLF

Hodges leads; Thomas out

With the FedEx Cup two weeks away, Lee Hodges can breathe easier. Justin Thomas can’t. Hodges birdied four of his last six holes for a 7-under 64 and a four-stroke lead over Tyler Duncan on Friday after almost two rounds of the 3M Open in Blaine, Minn. A nearly two-hour afternoon weather delay led to play being suspended due to darkness with six players yet to finish — none within 10 shots of the lead. Hodges, the first-round leader and 74th in the FedEx Cup points race, was at 15-under 127. He was 3 under on the front nine and added a 33-foot birdie putt on No. 13, followed by birdies from 14 feet on No. 14 and 11 feet on No.

17. A lengthy last-hole putt was not enough to overcome a couple bad holes as Thomas aims to make the FedEx Cup playoffs for the eighth consecutive season. He birdied four of his last five holes to shoot a shot an even-par 71, leaving him 2 under for the tournament and two strokes short. Thomas, at No. 75 in the FedEx Cup standings, has missed five cuts in his last seven starts. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 71 for the second day in a row and finished at even-par

142. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) posted a 4-over 146 and Nico Echavarria (Razorbacks) finished with a 5-over 147.

Alker takes over lead

Steven Alker moved to the top of the Senior British Open leaderboard on Friday with a 3-under 68 after Miguel Angel Jimenez followed up a round to remember with one to forget. Playing on his birthday, Alker hit four birdies in the second round along with a bogey at the par-4 10th. The New Zea-lander is 4 under overall and leads his fellow 52-year-old Alex Cejka

(71) of Germany by a shot at Royal Porthcawl. Alker is chasing his second major victory in the over-50 ranks. He won the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship last year. Scotland’s Greig Hutcheon (68) is a further stroke back in third. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) fell back after a 73 on Friday. Duke stands at 2-over 144. Glen Day (Little Rock) rebounded with a 71 and is at 5-over 147.

FOOTBALL

Burrow out ‘several weeks’

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow could miss “several weeks” with a right calf strain, Coach Zac Taylor said Friday. The 26-year-old franchise quarterback hobbled on one leg and then went to the ground after a scramble play near the end of Thursday’s practice. He rode off the field in a medical cart. Burrow did not practice Friday, with backup QBs Jake Browning and Trevor Siemian taking the snaps. Burrow is still negotiating with the Bengals on a long-term contract that could make him one of the NFL’s highest-paid players.

Saints’ guard injured

New Orleans Saints guard Trai Turner, who was signed earlier this week, left practice Friday with a season-ending torn quadriceps, two people with knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the specific nature of the injury had not been announced. Turner, 30, was carted off the practice field, but Saints Coach Dennis Allen said shortly after practice that Turner was still being evaluated and did not go into further detail. The 6-3, 315-pound Turner, a former LSU standout and a starter for most of his career, was a Carolina Panthers third-round draft choice in 2014. He spent his first six NFL seasons with Carolina before hopping from the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020 to Pittsburgh in 2021 and to Washington last season.

TENNIS

Teen reaches WTA finals

German teenager Noma Noha Akugue reached the final on her first time in the main draw of a WTA Tour tournament on Friday, continuing a meteoric rise for a player ranked 207th in the world. Noha Akugue won 6-3, 6-3 against another 19-year-old, Russian Diana Shnaider, in a fairy-tale run at her hometown Hamburg European Open. Noha Akugue’s opponent in the final will be Arantxa Rus, an experienced 32-year-old from the Netherlands who has four WTA doubles titles but will play her first singles final. The Dutch player won 2-6, 6-3, 6-1 against Daria Saville, who was in her first semifinal game since a long knee injury layoff.



