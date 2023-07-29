OPINION | Drivetime Mahatma Don’t look for red-light runners to be ticketed because of cameras any time soon

Dear Mahatma: Running red lights is such a normal event in Northwest Arkansas. Why can't we have cameras to catch lawbreakers in the act and send them a ticket in the mail? -- Keith

Dear Keith: We go through a red-light intersection near our home at least once a day. We never haul out when the light turns green, but always wait a moment for fools like the one in a dark Dodge Charger who hammered his vehicle through a red light the other day.

Not. Even. Close.

May his transmission fall out onto his driveway.

Act 707 of this past legislative session amended state law to allow law enforcement to use real-time cameras in highway work zones.

An image is taken and transmitted to a police officer at the end of a work zone. The officer can then pull over the driver and either warn or ticket him.

This expansion of the legal use of such cameras doesn't change the part of the law which generally prohibits municipalities from using red-light cameras, then sending a ticket in the mail.

How can the law be changed to give this power to municipalities? By lobbying the Legislature to make the change.

In our humble opinion, this would be like that guy Sisyphus pushing a rock up a hill for eternity.

Dear Mahatma: Last summer ArDot resurfaced Arkansas 69 between Moorefield and Newark. It included grooved center and shoulder rumble strips. They topped it off with raised yellow pavement markers. Good job. Then December came and with the first snow the markers were mostly scraped off. Unless someone develops a light-weight plowable marker ArDot is wasting time. -- Newarkian

Dear Newk: Isn't it nice to think about snow in July?

There are lightweight plowable markers, but they aren't used for several reasons.

First, plowable markers cost about $40 each to buy and install. Raised pavement markers cost $3-4 to buy and install, and installation is much faster.

Second, lenses on plowable markers tend to lose reflectivity after a year or two.

Third, because of their larger size those plowable markers have to be fully removed and replaced when the road is repaved.

Fourth, ArDot is putting centerline rumble strips more often on primary highways. If larger plowable markers are used, they would conflict with the continuous grinding operation of installing centerline rumble strips.

Everybody got this? Quiz next week.

Note to vehicle buyers. The General Assembly, in its wisdom, passed Act 41, which extends from 30 days to 60 days the deadline by which a vehicle must be registered and sales tax paid.

The act takes effect Aug. 1, 2023, which is ... Tuesday!

We assume, as cockeyed optimists, that the extra time will allow more people to gather up the sales tax cash so as not to drive around with expired temporary tags.

Vanity plate: PRYRWKS. We know prayer works, or the Fabulous Babe would have dumped us after the second date.

Relationship advice at fjfellone@gmail.com