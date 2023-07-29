OPINION | Judi Neal: Heretics played an important role in society

There is an unusual graveyard in the middle of London, known colloquially as the "heretics graveyard."

Founded in the 1660s as a burial ground for those who disagreed with church dogma, the official name of this cemetery is Bunhill Fields. I learned about it when I was running a three-day Edgewalker retreat in London.

In my retreats, I always offer participants an exercise called the Edgewalker Quest. This is an opportunity to spend time in nature with an important question, seeking an answer from the spiritual world.

My host, Yochanan Altman, suggested that we take participants to the heretic's graveyard for the Edgewalker Quest. He told me that the poet, artist, and mystic William Blake was buried there, along with other famous heretics, nonconformists, and dissenters such as John Bunyan, author of "The Pilgrim's Progress," and Daniel Defoe, who wrote "Robinson Crusoe."

The burial grounds are very beautiful and the retreat participants were very inspired by visiting the graves of those who refused to conform to the status quo, whose courage and visionary spirit inspired generations who followed them.

According to ChatGPT, "Heretics are individuals who challenge the prevailing paradigm, questioning established beliefs and traditions. In doing so, they become pioneers of thought, pushing the boundaries of knowledge and imagination."

I first heard the term "heretic" in a high school science class where we were taught about physicist and astronomer Galileo Galilei. He was condemned in 1633 as a heretic by the Catholic Church for teaching that the Earth moved around the sun rather than the biblical interpretation of scripture that the sun moved around the Earth.

Galileo Galilei was imprisoned for his scientific beliefs and teachings. It took more than 300 years before the Church cleared his name of heresy and admitted that he was right. Galileo's courage to challenge the prevailing beliefs of the time helped to pave the way for the scientific method which led to a whole new worldview and to quantum leaps in fields such as education, medicine and our understanding of the cosmos.

Heretics, prophets, and Edgewalkers have always played an important role in society. They are the ones who speak truth to power, and almost always pay a personal price. They are often shunned by mainstream organizations, ridiculed and persecuted. They are often not vindicated or celebrated in their lifetimes, as the heretics graveyard will attest.

To paraphrase Martin Luther King Jr., "The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards truth."

In any system, there is always a tension between stability and evolution. Both are necessary for progress and organizational survival.

Churches, governments, educational systems and businesses that focus primarily on stability, conformity and traditions and practices from the past will stagnate and eventually die. Systems that silence and punish their heretics, prophets and Edgewalkers will not be able to adapt to a changing world.

Survival and evolutionary growth depend on listening to those voices in the wilderness who can see what we may not be able to see.