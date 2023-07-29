100 years ago

July 29, 1923

Carl Pierce, three-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles L. Pierce ... is in St. Luke's Hospital in a serious condition as the result of an accident at Markham and Denison streets at 10:30 o'clock last night. A car which the little boy was riding and which his mother was driving, turned over. ... Mrs. Pierce, linotype operator in the employ of the Gazette, ... said a large car struck the side of the sedan and threw it against a high embankment. The sedan rolled back into the street, turning over on its side. ... M. A. Glavin ... walked into police headquarters and reported the accident. He told the officers his car was the only one near the scene of the accident, and that no car struck the Pierce Ford. He said Mrs. Pierce drove the car onto the embankment and that it turned over. ... No arrests had been made last night.

50 years ago

July 29, 1973

McALESTER, Okla. -- New violence erupted again Saturday night at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary when a group of inmates roamed through a cellbock hurling firebombs, authorities said. At least two inmates were killed in the riot, the worst in the 70-year history of the prison, and there were reports of possible other deaths. Some 20 persons were injured. A dozen prison buildings were in ruins from fires started by the inmates.

25 years ago

July 29, 1998

CONWAY -- At Carol Smith's home in north Pulaski County, about 20 white egrets huddled together on Tuesday in a makeshift cage. ... For the past several days, Smith has received dozens of egrets, most of them displaced when developers in west Conway bulldozed a large nesting site. Hundreds of birds died. And no matter how hard she tries, Smith knows some of the birds she cares for will die as well. ... The problem began last week when developers of Victoria Place subdivision bulldozed a road and knocked down trees where the birds nested. ... Some people say they find it hard to believe the developers didn't know thousands of birds were in the area. But Hal Crafton, the developer, said Tuesday that the primary nesting area was about 600 feet into the woods. Workers saw only a few birds at first, he said. ... Crafton said he has pulled out all of his equipment and is awaiting word from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service before proceeding. The federal agency is investigating whether the developers violated laws protecting migratory birds, including egrets.

10 years ago

July 29, 2013

The Garland County sheriff's office is searching for a prisoner who escaped through a window at the county jail and got into a van that drove him away Sunday afternoon, said Arkansas Department of Correction spokesman Shea Wilson. Derrick Estell, 33, was being transferred by the sheriff's office from the East Arkansas Regional Unit prison in Brickeys to Garland County for a court date this morning. The sheriff 's office did not know Sunday which direction the vehicle had traveled or who the driver might have been other than an unknown female.