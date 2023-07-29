The world in brief: Pope urges fight against climate change





Pope urges fight against climate change

ATHENS, Greece -- Pope Francis urged governments to do more to fight climate change and protect "our common home" as improving weather conditions Friday helped firefighters contain wildfires in Greece, Italy and other countries in southern Europe.

Francis sent a telegram of condolences to Greece, where wildfires killed five people over the past week, including the pilots of a water-dropping aircraft.

The pope noted that successive heat waves have exacerbated the dangers of the summer fire season. He offered his prayers for firefighters and emergency personnel in particular.

"[I hope] that the risks to our common home, exacerbated by the present climate crisis, will spur all people to renew their efforts to care for the gift of creation, for the sake of future generations," Francis said.

As the situation improved considerably Friday, Greece's minister for the police stepped down, citing "personal grounds."

In central Greece, authorities maintained an exclusion zone around one of the country's largest air force bases after a wildfire triggered powerful explosions at a nearby ammunition depot Thursday.

The explosions did not affect flights at Volos international airport, officials told The Associated Press.

A drop in temperatures and calmer winds helped firefighters get a handle on the blazes in Greece and all major fires were contained by midday Friday, Greek Fire Service officials said.

Firefighting teams in Turkey also brought a wildfire burning close to the southern Mediterranean resort of Kemer under control, four days after it erupted, Ibrahim Yumakli, the country's forestry minister, said.

Cargo ship blaze lessens, crews board

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- Salvage crews dealing with a cargo ship loaded with cars that has been burning for more than two days off the northern Dutch coast boarded the vessel for the first time Friday as heat, flames and smoke eased, the Netherlands' coast guard said.

"The fire is still raging but decreasing. The smoke is also decreasing," the coast guard said in a statement.

Government officials are now "looking at various scenarios to determine the next steps," the coast guard said.

One crew member died and others were injured after the blaze started. The entire crew was evacuated from the ship early Wednesday, with some leaping into the sea and being picked up by a lifeboat. The cause of the fire hasn't been established.

The ship was carrying a total of 3,783 new vehicles, including 498 electric vehicles, said Pat Adamson, spokesman for K Line, the company that chartered the ship. The coast guard, citing an early freight list, had said it was carrying 2,857 cars, including 25 electric cars.

Adamson said K Line didn't know the source of the initial lower number.

Ferry sailed despite being over capacity

MANILA, Philippines -- The skipper of a Philippine ferry which flipped over in a lake in an accident that killed 27 passengers decided to sail despite knowing that his boat was filled beyond capacity, the coast guard chief said Friday.

Forty-three passengers were rescued after the M/B Aya Express capsized Thursday in Laguna de Bay shortly after leaving Binangonan town southeast of Manila in what should have been a 30-minute cruise to nearby Talim Island, officials said.

Coast guard, police and other government personnel continued to search the lake Friday but said they had no idea whether anyone was still missing because of uncertainties over the number of passengers on the ferry. No more survivors or bodies were found.

Two coast guard inspectors allowed the ferry to sail after being shown a manifest which listed only 22 passengers in addition to the boat's three-member crew, coast guard chief Admiral Artemio Abu said at a news conference.

In addition to the 27 ferry deaths, Typhoon Doksuri left at least 13 people dead, mostly due to landslides, flooding and toppled trees. Twenty people remained missing, including four coast guard personnel whose boat overturned Wednesday while on a rescue mission in hard-hit Cagayan province.

China slammed by Typhoon Doksuri

BEIJING -- Typhoon Doksuri made landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to the Philippines.

The storm plowed Friday into the eastern province of Fujian after bringing heavy rains and gale-force winds to parts of Taiwan, especially the Penghu island group, also known as the Pescadores.

In the Philippines, a week of stormy weather across the main island of Luzon caused 39 deaths, including 26 killed in the capsizing of a passenger ship.

At least 13 people were reported killed earlier due to Doksuri's onslaught, mostly due to landslides, flooding and toppled trees, and thousands were displaced, disaster response officials said. More than 20 others remained missing, including four coast guard personnel whose boat overturned while on a rescue mission in hard-hit Cagayan province, disaster response officials said Friday.





A firefighting plane collects water for extinguishing fire off shore of Ciovo island, Croatia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. A large fire is reported on the island of Ciovo, close to Split on the Croatian Adriatic coast. (AP Photo/Miroslav Lelas)



A firefighting plane sprays water to extinguish wildfire at Ciovo island, Croatia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. A large fire is reported on the island of Ciovo, close to Split on the Croatian Adriatic coast. (AP Photo/Miroslav Lelas)



Boats arrive to help the evacuation of residents and tourists from the town of Nea Anchialos, near Volos city, central Greece, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Wildfires caused explosions at an air force ammunition dump in central Greece on Thursday that had been safely evacuated in advance, as strong gusts of wind caused flare-ups around the country. (Tatiana Bolari/Eurokinissi via AP)







A man steps over a fallen tree Friday in the aftermath of Typhoon Doksuri in Jinjiang city in southeastern China’s Fujian province. (AP/Chinatopix)











