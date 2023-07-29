Promising profit, inflation reports boost stocks

NEW YORK -- Wall Street's rally got back on track Friday after the release of more encouraging profit reports and the latest signal that inflation is loosening its chokehold on the economy.

The S&P 500 rose 1% to its highest close in more than 15 months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 176 points, or 0.5%, after breaking a 13-day winning streak the day before. The Nasdaq composite jumped 1.9% as Big Tech stocks led the market.

Stocks have been rising recently on hopes high inflation is cooling enough to get the Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates. That in turn could allow the economy to continue growing and avoid a long-predicted recession. The S&P 500 closed out its third-straight winning week and its ninth in the last 11.

A report on Friday bolstered those hopes, saying the inflation measure the Fed prefers to use slowed last month by a touch more than expected. Perhaps just as importantly, data also showed that total compensation for workers rose less than expected during the spring. While that's discouraging for workers looking for bigger raises, investors see it adding less upward pressure on inflation.

The hope among traders is that the slowdown in inflation means the Federal Reserve's interest rate increase on Wednesday will be the final one of this cycle. The federal funds rate has leaped to a level between 5.25% and 5.50%, up from virtually zero early last year. High interest rates work to lower inflation by slowing the entire economy and hurting prices for stocks and other investments.

Critics, though, say the stock market's rally may have gone too far, too fast. The full effects of the Fed's rate increases have yet to make their way fully through the system. Other parts of the economy could still crack under the pressure, like the three U.S. bank failures this spring that shook confidence. Plus, inflation remains above the Fed's target level, and the central bank could have to keep the brakes on the economy a while to get it down to target.

"Don't underestimate central bank commitment to 2% inflation," Bank of America economists wrote in a BofA Global Research report.

Still, hopes for a halt to rate increases helped technology stocks and others seen as big beneficiaries from easier rates to rally and lead the market Friday.

Microsoft, Apple and Amazon each rose at least 1.4% and were the three strongest forces pushing upward on the S&P 500.

Companies also continued to deliver stronger profits for the spring than analysts expected. Roughly halfway through the earnings season, more companies than usual are topping profit forecasts, according to FactSet.

Intel shares rose 6.6% Friday after reporting a profit for the latest quarter, when analysts were expecting a loss.

Shares of food giant Mondelez International climbed 3.7% after reporting stronger results for the spring than expected. The company behind Oreo and Ritz also raised its forecasts for financial results for the full year.

On the losing end was Exxon Mobil. The shares fell 1.2% and were the heaviest single weight on the S&P 500. It reported weaker profit for the spring than expected, though its revenue topped forecasts.

All told, the S&P 500 rose 44.82 points to 4,582.23. The Dow added 176.57 to 35,459.29, and the Nasdaq jumped 266.55 to 14,316.66.

Information for this article was contributed by Elaine Kurtenbach of The Associated Press.