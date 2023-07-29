‘Rent’ production spurs 2nd-act awe

A couple of generations of musical theater geeks have geeked out on Jonathan Larson's Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical "Rent."

I have never been one of them, until I saw the production that opened Friday at North Little Rock's Argenta Community Theater.

It took me until the highly emotional and intense second act, but I came around.

You will not -- if you manage to score a ticket, which will be a little difficult because much of its run has already sold out -- see much better performances of this show on any stage, or staging much better than the masterpiece contrived by director Brandon Box-Higdem and choreographer Brian Earles.

Larson, who never actually saw his piece staged because he died shortly before it opened, based it loosely on Giacomo Puccini's opera "La Boheme," transferring his Bohemian setting from Paris to the East Village of New York City, taking us through a year in the life of a group of starving young artists and musicians who are struggling to survive and continue to create under the terrible shadow of HIV/AIDS.

All the principals -- roommates Mark (Caelon Colbert), a would-be filmmaker, and Roger (Skyler Matthias), a guitarist and songwriter; their neighbor Mimi (Amaya Hardin), a nightclub dancer; Mark's ex Maureen (Annslee Clay) and her girlfriend, Joanne (Kristen Phantazia Smith); drag queen Angel (Lucas Bachus) and her boyfriend Collins (Ladarius Jamerson); and former Bohemian, turned fat cat, Benny (Jeremiah Herman) -- are all awe-inspiring from the first note of the first song.

Not to pick one number out, but "Over the Moon," Clay's first-act piece of performance art, knocked the audience absolutely flat. Almost each member of the excellent ensemble got an individual moment to shine.

It all takes place on Michael Klucher's crusty, two-level, ghetto-inspired set, which Box-Higdem uses to great effect; Dana Kimberling's lighting design is particularly effective, especially all the down-spots in the show's big hit, "Seasons of Love." The five-piece "pit" band (actually onstage behind chain-link fencing) was superb. The finale includes the unveiling of an AIDS quilt assembled specifically for this production.

The show runs through Aug. 5 at the theater, 405 Main St., North Little Rock, including a recently added 2 p.m. Aug. 5 matinee. The show contains adult themes and references and is not recommended for younger audiences. Visit ArgentaCommunityTheater.org.