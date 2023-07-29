Rogers School District hires Heritage High assistant principal

ROGERS -- The School Board unanimously approved a recommendation to hire Steven Weber as the assistant principal at Heritage High School during a special meeting Thursday, according to a School District news release.

Weber has 26 years in education, according to the news release, and comes to Rogers from the Fayetteville School District. He served in Fayetteville since 2016, according to the release. Weber was an associate superintendent, assistant superintendent and executive director of supplemental programming and operations in Fayetteville, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Before arriving in Fayetteville, Weber's resume included serving as executive director of curriculum and instruction at the Chapel Hill-Carrboro (N.C.) City Schools and as the principal at Hillsborough (N.C.) Elementary School, according to Weber's LinkedIn profile.

Weber has a bachelor's degree in elementary education from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in 1996, a master's degree in educational administration from Arkansas State University in 2000 and a specialist degree in educational leadership from East Carolina University in 2010, according to the Rogers School District news release. In 2016, he received a doctorate in educational leadership from East Carolina, according to the Rogers release.