Searcy apartment building owner facing federal sex trafficking charges

A Searcy apartment building owner arrested last April by police following complaints of drug activity and human trafficking at the complex he owns appeared in federal court Thursday on a federal complaint accusing him of sex trafficking and drug distribution.

Thomas Ray Kelso, 72, owner and manager of the Briarwood Apartments on West Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was arrested April 18 by agents with the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force after a search of his properties turned up firearms, methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia, according to White County Circuit Court documents. A probable cause affidavit filed in federal court July 31 showed that authorities were told by a confidential source that Kelso was selling drugs and exploiting female residents of the complex into exchanging sex in payment for rent, to keep their electricity connected, or for drugs.

One witness told police, the affidavit said, that Kelso had gotten her to recruit women for him and provided investigators with a list of women Kelso had exploited for sexual favors in her presence. Another witness told authorities that Kelso had offered her an apartment when she was homeless in exchange for oral sex in lieu of rent. Two women gave statements, the affidavit said, telling police that Kelso had given them pills laced with fentanyl that caused them to pass out and each said they woke up to find Kelso sexually assaulting them.

The affidavit said a man told police that he has worked with Kelso in the past and had heard him refer to at least one of the women who accused him of sexually exploiting her as a "worthless whore" and other degrading names and that he once walked into an apartment of a disabled woman to find her performing oral sex on Kelso and said that, "she appeared distressed." The affidavit said the disabled woman told police that she had lived at the Briarwood Apartments for six years and that three months ago, Kelso had disconnected the electricity to her apartment.

She told police that because she has COPD she is dependent upon oxygen to breathe but when she approached Kelso about it, he told her, the affidavit said, "you can have power if you learn to play ball." She admitted to police performing oral sex on Kelso on at least two occasions, the affidavit said, to avoid being kicked out of her apartment.

On the day of his arrest, the affidavit said, police searching his home and office located approximately 10 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 2 loaded syringes, 2 blue M30 pills suspected to have been laced with fentanyl, digital scales, used and unused syringes, multiple shotguns, ammunition and two handguns.

Kelso was charged in White County Circuit Court in June with human trafficking, sexual assault, possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine with intent to distribute and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Court records indicate that as of Thursday night, the case against him in White County remained open with a pre-trial hearing scheduled in White County Circuit Court on Sept. 19 at 1 p.m.

On Thursday, Kelso was in federal court for an initial appearance before Chief U.S. District Judge J. Thomas Ray, who outlined the charges against him contained in the federal complaint and explained his rights under federal law. According to a text entry on the court docket, Kelso, through his attorney, John Wesley Hall Jr. of Little Rock, waived his right to an immediate bond hearing pending resolution of the charges against him in White County Circuit Court. Assistant U.S. Attorney Katie Hinojosa appeared on behalf of the government, standing in for Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant, who is prosecuting the case but was unavailable Thursday due to another hearing.

If convicted on the federal charges, Kelso faces a maximum of 20 years in prison on the sex trafficking count and 10 years on the drug distribution count.

As of Thursday night, Kelso was being held at the White County jail in Searcy, according to the sheriff's office online jail roster, where he has been since his April 18 arrest.