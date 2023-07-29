Sides still waiting for ruling in lawsuit over new library law

FAYETTEVILLE -- A federal judge didn't file an expected order Friday in a lawsuit challenging provisions of a new state law criminalizing providing minors with library material deemed to be obscene.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks was asked to issue a preliminary injunction, pending a decision on the merits of the plaintiffs' claims. Attorneys for a coalition of plaintiffs suing to overturn two provisions of Act 372 asked Brooks to block enforcement of contested elements of the law.

Brooks said at the end of a hearing Tuesday he expected to enter an order on the motion before the end of the week.

The law is scheduled to take effect Tuesday.

The group of 17 plaintiffs includes the public libraries of Fayetteville and Eureka Springs, as well as the Little Rock-based Central Arkansas Library System.

They argue if the two provisions are allowed to take effect, the plaintiffs' First Amendment rights could be affected in a variety of ways.

Those include librarians and booksellers facing prosecution for failing to censor constitutionally protected speech; libraries and bookstores struggling to comply with the vague mandates of the law; and bookstore and library patrons being faced with rapid erosion of their access to constitutionally protected material, without procedural protections allowing them to advocate for retention of challenged material.

The lawsuit is challenging two of Act 372's six sections, including a new Class A misdemeanor offense for furnishing a harmful item to a minor. Library personnel and others could face criminal prosecution and up to a year in jail if they "knowingly" lend an item deemed harmful to minors based on existing obscenity law.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs have dubbed that the "availability provision."

"This will necessarily force libraries and bookstores to confine to a secure 'adults only' area -- and so to segregate from their general patrons and customers -- any item that might be deemed harmful to the youngest minor, even if there is no constitutional basis for limiting its availability to older minors or adults," according to the lawsuit.

The previous law had a "safe harbor" or immunity defense for public libraries and schools, but the new law will strip away those protections, the attorneys claim.

The second challenged section establishes procedures for people to challenge the appropriateness of library material made available to the public.

Successful challenges could result in the material being "relocated within the library's collection to an area that is not accessible" to minors, according to the law.

Should library officials refuse to move an item, their decision could be appealed to the local city council in the case of a municipal library, or quorum court in the case of a county library.

Court filings on behalf of the plaintiffs refer to the section as the "challenge procedure." A separate section of the law establishes a similar challenge process for school districts.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed the legislation March 30. The complaint was filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas on June 2.