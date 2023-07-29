Student transfer numbers raise concern in Garland County schools

HOT SPRINGS -- As the seven public school districts in Garland County work to reach unitary status and ultimately end the Garland County School Desegregation Case Settlement Agreement, some superintendents cite a net decrease in students transferring into and out of the districts as a major concern and motivation for a quick resolution.

The Arkansas Department of Education tasked the districts with working toward unitary status, or abandoning the dual status of intentional segregation of students by race, in which they must submit written quarterly reports to the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education detailing their outstanding desegregation obligations and efforts toward obtaining full unitary status and release from court supervision.

According to Section 3-A.10.2 of the division's Standards for Accreditation, if the division is unable to verify the district's efforts to comply with the plan, it will recommend to the state Board of Education whether to place the districts on Accredited-Probation status.

Approved by the federal court in April 1992, the seven districts entered into the agreement and agreed to comply with the School Choice Act's provision that allowed students to transfer to other districts, but included the limitation that "no student may transfer to a nonresident district where the percentage of enrollment for the student's race exceeds that percentage in his resident district."

Superintendents and others involved discussed the status at Thursday's Garland County Education Consortium meeting at the Greater Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce.

According to recent school choice data shared by each of the districts, the Hot Springs School District had 34 students coming in for the 2023-24 school year and 145 students going out, for a net loss of 111 students, compared to 104 last year. It had to deny seven students based on the agreement.

"I'll be real transparent and honest, that's very concerning to me," Hot Springs Superintendent Stephanie Nehus, who also serves as the consortium's president, said.

"That was always around 80. We saw a bigger jump last year to Cutter (Morning Star) than we've ever seen, and I attribute that to a four-day school week. That number stayed the same this year. We had a bigger number to Lakeside than we've ever seen. That's been consistently 75 and it was about 98 this year," she said.

The Cutter Morning Star School District adopted a four-day school week calendar last year.

The Lake Hamilton School District also saw a deficit, with 51 students coming in and 93 going out, while denying 10 applications. The Mountain Pine School District accepted 12 students and saw 30 leave, while denying three. The Fountain Lake School District had 20 coming in and 46 going out, while denying 14, with part of the count based on class size.

The Lakeside, Jessieville and Cutter Morning Star school districts each saw a net gain in students coming in.

Lakeside accepted 206 students in, with 64 leaving, for a net gain of 142. It denied 13 applications. Jessieville accepted 29 students -- 20 from Fountain Lake, seven from Mountain Pine, and two from outside Garland County -- and 14 leaving, for a net gain of 15, while denying one. Cutter Morning Star had 109 students coming in and 29 leaving for a net gain of 80, while denying three.

The chairman of the Arkansas Ethics Commission, Scott Irby, who represents the districts, said they committed to filing a petition for unitary status, and if there is going to be a settlement in the case, it needs to be discussed.

"These cases are not intended to last forever. They are intended to give unitary status," he said.

The plaintiffs' attorney, Q. Byrum Hurst Jr., said everyone on both sides has the same goal, which is "trying to give the kids in Garland County the best education that we can."

"We're trying to make sure that those minority students get as good an education as everybody else," Hurst said.

"So we're all on board with that and we know that we have a common goal. Now we may have disagreements if we're getting there or not, because I believe that all of you really try. And we're all trying to get to a unitary status where there are no problems with desegregation. But desegregation now, it is not the same as it was 30 years ago when we filed this," Hurst said.

"Things have changed. But desegregation can be very subtle, and it becomes a thing of looking at the statistics and trying to make sure that everything is run appropriately," he said.

Nehus reported that currently in Garland County, the overall school percentage breakdown is 65% white, 12% Black, 13% Hispanic and 9% other.

"That has really shifted just as you look back, I guess to our first year of data was '94-'95. At that point, there was 87% white in our county, 13% Black, 0% Hispanic, 0% other, which I thought was very interesting. I just thought that was something for us to know how our county statistics have changed," she said.

She noted another issue districts have is school choice applicants filling out a new form and changing their race if they were first denied. She and Lake Hamilton Superintendent Shawn Higginbotham recently had such a situation.

Mountain Pine Superintendent Bobby Applegate said he did, as well.

Nehus also noted the difference in school choice deadline for Garland County schools, which is July 1, and that of districts throughout the rest of the state, which is May 1, which causes problems sometimes.

Hurst said he would rather not comment yet on whether there is a good chance of settling or not, but he said he and the NAACP would work with the districts' attorneys and have more talks.