Summer reading winners honored

The third annual Rosemary Gross Summer Reading Challenge concluded Wednesday at the Downtown Library on Main Street.

Forty-two students participated in this Summer's Reading Challenge from the library branches in Jefferson County.

These students read a total of 781 books during the three weeks of competition.

"I'm very excited about the number of books read," said Jeff Gross, son of the late Rosemary Preston Gross. "Listening to these students talk about their favorite book they read and a little details in the closing ceremonies today was special."

Kayla Chatman, last year's scholarship award winner returned Wednesday to read to the students. She is a sophomore at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, and is majoring in Kinesiology Pre-Medicine.

Chatman was also on hand to be a part of the unveiling of the Rosemary Gross portrait and the Awards Scholarship Plaque, which is now on the second floor wall of the library.

All of today's participants received reading certificates, and the winners received medals by grades at the awards ceremony. The students and family members also were treated to refreshments that included hot dogs, nachos, popcorn and cake.

The 2023 Rosemary Gross grade winners included:

K-2: Alice Williams of White Hall, who read 80 books;

3-5: Taylor Knight of Pine Bluff, who read 100 total books;

6-8: Addison McCorvy of Pine Bluff and Rose Redd of White Hall;

9-11: Christian Logan of Altheimer, who read 40 books.

"I'd like to thank Library Director Ricky Williams and his staff for all their effort," said Gross, "along with Librarian Jana Mitchell, who helped make this possible three years ago."