TOOLS & TOYS: Honeydew Sheets & Baloom Stretching Massager





Honeydew Sheets

What's to love: Soft cooling sheets made of 100% organic bamboo that wick away moisture, helping to keep sleepers comfortable.

What does it do: The sheet sets, which come in sizes from twin to split-California King, are made by a family-run business in California. The fitted sheets will fit mattresses up to 20-inches deep and are designed with corner straps to keep them in place. The sheet sets are available in two colors: Powdered Sugar and Stardust. Prices start at $179. Visit honeydewsleep.com for more information.

Baloom Stretching Massager

What's to love: After exercising, day hiking or working in the yard, this portable massage mat can help loosen muscles and relieve stress through a series of stretches.

What does it do: The portable mat has 22 air chambers that expand and compress, stretching the body, improving circulation and releasing muscle tension. The controller has pre-programmed stretches. The modes are energize, twist, flow and stretch -- each with three intensity levels. The massager folds up neatly and can be zipped shut. A handle makes it easy to carry. Suggested retail price is $349. Visit thebaloom.com for more information.



