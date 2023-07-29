UAPB Kappas earn award as top chapter

The University of Pine Bluff’s Gamma Sigma chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. earned the Edward G. Irvin Undergraduate Chapter of the Year Award in the large chapter category.

The award was presented during the 86th Conclave of Kappa Alpha Psi on July 21. The chapter was also named the National Medium Chapter of the Year in 2021, according to a news release.

This award is the highest Grand Chapter award for outstanding achievement for undergraduate chapters. The conclave is a biannual meeting where members of the organization come together to complete Kappa business and to fellowship with other members from across the world.

Local Kappas participating included Dr. Stephen Broughton Sr., Myles Miller, Jimmy McMikle, Devin Bohannon, Ronald Russell Jr., L’Kenna Whitehead, Carvis Campbell III, Xavier Brown, Reginald Brasfield, Justin Thomasson, Daniel Overton, Larry Culclager, Reuben Shelton, Rhen Bass and William Puder.