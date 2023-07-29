Waste truck crews to aid public safety

Waste Management plans to take public safety in Central Arkansas to a new height.

The corporate security team of the national company, which handles trash and recycling collection in many parts of central Arkansas, is training local drivers to work in tandem with law enforcement personnel.

Drivers learn how to be more aware of their surroundings, taking notice of what may seem different or out of place and alert authorities.

Like postman who are out in the streets, Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde said, "we have people who are going through our neighborhoods on a regular basis."

The local program was announced at the adjournment of the quarterly board meeting of the Regional Recycling and Waste Reduction District at the Waste Management's Recycling Facility in the Port of Little Rock. Hyde, Pulaski County government's chief executive official, is chairman of the Regional Recycling and Waste Reduction District.

The Waste Watch program began in Forest Grove, Oregon, in 2004 and has spread to more than 100 communities across North America since.

According to Jamie Vernon, a representative for Waste Management, 60 route operators in Central Arkansas have already been trained for the new program. While drivers won't have direct communication to law enforcement dispatchers, there will be a radio present in all trucks that will allow operators to reach Waste Management channels, which can be relayed to local law enforcement.

A Sherwood police officer present at the announcement spoke highly of Waste Management's willingness to reveal video evidence to law enforcement in the past. This looks to be continuing with the Waste Watch program, as law enforcement officials will have the ability to access footage from cameras mounted on Waste Management trucks.

The program's emphasis on a "see something, say something" mentality hopes to get more eye witnesses in the case of suspicious activity. The program has some local detectives optimistic about finding more eye witnesses, and in turn building better cases against criminal suspects.

"Eye witnesses go a long way," said Chris Manning, a detective with the Pulaski County sheriff's office. "There are way more eyeballs than there are cameras."

Besides just an increase in witnesses, Manning is also optimistic more cases will be closed thanks to this initiative from Waste Management.

"Having extra eyes in the street, having these extra people see, will most likely help us greatly," Manning said. "Even if it is 1 percent [better]."

Waste Management is attempting to use its strengths. With drivers who see the same homes every single day, they are hoping more drivers will notice when something looks out of place.

"The real bottom line to this, for me, is Waste Management is being the best corporate citizen they can be," Hyde said.