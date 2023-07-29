West Memphis man dies after Arkansas State Police ram vehicle in I-40 pursuit

A West Memphis man is dead and an Arkansas State Police trooper is injured after a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 40 on Friday night ended in a ramming maneuver by another trooper, a Saturday news release from the agency stated.

Demarcus Clark, 32, died as a result of injuries suffered around 10 p.m. Friday, according to the release. Officials said a state trooper pursuing Clark performed a “tactical vehicle intervention” to end the chase near the 283-mile marker on I-40 between West Memphis and the Mississippi River. Clark was driving recklessly and fleeing at speeds of over 120 mph, the release states.

Immediately after the pursuing trooper rammed Clark’s vehicle, it collided with a second trooper’s patrol vehicle, injuring a state police sergeant who was treated at a hospital and released, the release states. The sergeant was not identified in the release.

“Last night, our Troopers put into action their oath to always put the lives of innocents ahead of their own and ahead of a suspect who made the reckless choice to flee from law enforcement,” state police director Col. Mike Hagar wrote in the Saturday release. “Although we regret any loss of life, we thank God that our brave Troopers made it home safe to their families.”

Traffic on the interstate was interrupted for more than three hours as a result of the pursuit and collision, the release states.

Marion police began the pursuit of Clark earlier in the evening but requested state police assistance after he fled a traffic stop.

The release did not state why Marion police pulled Clark over, and Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Cindy Murphy said Saturday afternoon that she didn’t yet know that detail, which is part of the ongoing investigation.

The term “tactical vehicle intervention" refers to a practice in which a trooper rams the rear wheel of a suspect vehicle in an attempt to spin it out of control and end the chase. The practice has also been referred to as a precision immobilization technique, or PIT, maneuver, Murphy said previously.

It was the second death to result from state police use of a “tactical vehicle intervention” in as many weeks. On July 17, a PIT maneuver by a state trooper ended a 14-mile pursuit on U.S. 67/167, fatally injuring Andrew Muggs, 25, another state police release stated.

Muggs was fleeing from state police at speeds of over 100 mph and passing other drivers on the shoulder, that release stated.