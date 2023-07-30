40 apply for marriage licenses in Sebastian County

The following marriage license applications were recorded July 18-24 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

July 18

Johnny Lynn Esner, 75, Muldrow, Okla., and Reba Jean Barnes, 77, Fort Smith

Jacob Austin Humphries, 29, and Marielle Amelia De Mondesert, 28, both of Chicago

Kevin George Gentry, 42, and Trina Louise Harvell, 56, both of Vian, Okla.

July 19

Timothy Paul Robinson, 69, and Janet Lewis, 64, both of Fort Smith

Andre Dvaugn Cheeks, 35, and Summer Dawn Parks, 29, both of Fort Smith

Alejandro Salvador Ortiz, 24, and Ebely Guadalupe Rodriguez Flores, 24, both of Van Buren

Nicholas Michael Sanchez, 35, andRicardo Prieto-Palacios, 21, both of Albuquerque, N.M.

July 20

Charles Edward Harris Jr., 54, and Theresa Louise Deeter, 52, both of Noble, Okla.

Matthew Thomas Manning, 30, and Brittany Louise R. Mizell, 28, both of Fort Smith

Lawrence Talbert Woosley Jr., 23, and Emily Elizabeth Rhea, 26, both of Greenwood

July 21

Roni Joe Robinson, 47, Wister, Okla., and Christa L Seitz, 45, Spiro, Okla.

Valentin Loredo Uribe, 28, and Elizabeth Aurora Armenta, 28, both of Fort Smith

Doyle M. Fuller, 46, and Bousha Rene Strandgard, 46, both of Fort Smith

Renzo David Ruiz Vidal, 46, and Betsy Yuliana Quijandria La Rosa, 43, both of Van Buren

Virgil Wayne Wald, 71, Fort Smith, and Gail Ruth Watson, 67, Lavaca

Scott Ashton Beesley, 20, Spiro, Okla., and Racee Lynette Henderson, 22, Warner, Okla.