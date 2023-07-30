40 apply for marriage licenses in Sebastian County

The following marriage license applications were recorded July 18-24 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.
July 18
Johnny Lynn Esner, 75, Muldrow, Okla., and Reba Jean Barnes, 77, Fort Smith
Jacob Austin Humphries, 29, and Marielle Amelia De Mondesert, 28, both of Chicago
Kevin George Gentry, 42, and Trina Louise Harvell, 56, both of Vian, Okla.
July 19
Timothy Paul Robinson, 69, and Janet Lewis, 64, both of Fort Smith
Andre Dvaugn Cheeks, 35, and Summer Dawn Parks, 29, both of Fort Smith
Alejandro Salvador Ortiz, 24, and Ebely Guadalupe Rodriguez Flores, 24, both of Van Buren
Nicholas Michael Sanchez, 35, andRicardo Prieto-Palacios, 21, both of Albuquerque, N.M.
July 20
Charles Edward Harris Jr., 54, and Theresa Louise Deeter, 52, both of Noble, Okla.
Matthew Thomas Manning, 30, and Brittany Louise R. Mizell, 28, both of Fort Smith
Lawrence Talbert Woosley Jr., 23, and Emily Elizabeth Rhea, 26, both of Greenwood
July 21
Roni Joe Robinson, 47, Wister, Okla., and Christa L Seitz, 45, Spiro, Okla.
Valentin Loredo Uribe, 28, and Elizabeth Aurora Armenta, 28, both of Fort Smith
Doyle M. Fuller, 46, and Bousha Rene Strandgard, 46, both of Fort Smith
Renzo David Ruiz Vidal, 46, and Betsy Yuliana Quijandria La Rosa, 43, both of Van Buren
Virgil Wayne Wald, 71, Fort Smith, and Gail Ruth Watson, 67, Lavaca
Scott Ashton Beesley, 20, Spiro, Okla., and Racee Lynette Henderson, 22, Warner, Okla.