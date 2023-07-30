A short shift: 24 Hour Plays hits the stage on Monday





Imagine having only 24 hours to go from a blank page to putting a completed theatrical work on an actual theatrical stage.

It's happening today and Monday in Little Rock.

Six writers, six directors and 24 actors are coming together to create six original short plays, all to be conceived from scratch, written, rehearsed and performed in a 24-hour period. (Well, actually 25 hours, but let's not get technical.)

The 24 Hour Plays will be onstage at 7 p.m. Monday at Little Rock's Arkansas Repertory Theatre. It's a benefit for the American Red Cross and all net proceeds are to go toward regional tornado relief.

Playwrights Graham Gordy, Lesley Dancer, Candrice Jones, Coby Goss, Spade Robinson and Kyle Therral Wilson will meet up at 7 p.m. today with directors DeAndre Lewis, DeLance Minefee, Dariane Mull, Cat Miller, Ann Muse and Justin Pike and the two dozen actors, as well as the two producers: North Little Rock High School theater teacher Wyatt Hamilton and acclaimed actor Ashlie Atkinson.

It's similar to the 48 Hour Film Project, Hamilton says, but in a tighter time frame.

Everybody will thrash around some ideas, whereupon the directors and actors will go home and the playwrights will start working on scripts. Hamilton says those are due at 6:30 Monday morning; once they're printed and copied, the directors will start figuring out, round-robin-style, the casting process.

Once that's completed, at 8 or 8:30 a.m., rehearsals with the actors and the memorization of lines will begin, lasting until to 2 p.m., when technical rehearsals – lights, sets, props, etc. – take over.

The rehearsal process will continue until the audience starts entering the theater at 6:30 p.m.; at 7, whatever and wherever things are at that point, the curtain rises "and we've got a show," Hamilton says.

As part of the inspiration for the playwrights, Hamilton says, the actors have been instructed to show up each with a prop and a costume piece and highlight any special skills they have, or "anything they always wanted to do on stage."

Each of the six plays should run around 10 minutes, with a total run-time of an hour to an hour and 15 minutes.

Hamilton is also serving as production manager. Atkinson will be part of the actor cadre, along with Adrian Ramirez, Alecia Hendrix, Amaya Hardin, Ben Barham, Brian C. Earles, Bryce Colvert, Don Bolinger, Duane Jackson, Finley Daniel, Glen J. Gilbert, Heather Dupree, Jamie Boshears, Kathryn Pryor, Kenneth "Hollywood" Gaddie, Leonel Martínez, Mark Hansen, P. Jay Clark, Patrice Williams, Sam Gibson, Satia Spencer, Sela Estelle, Taijee Bunch and Verda Davenport.

The 24 Hour Plays concept got its start in 1995 in New York and has since been produced in cities around the globe, Hamilton explains. This is the first time Arkansas will have a formal connection to the organization. Atkinson says she has had a link there as an actor since 2005, and, she adds, "this is the first [Arkansas] pin they're going to put in their map."

"The fun thing about the 24 Hour Plays is that the plays are conceived, cast, written, rehearsed and performed all within 24 hours," Hamilton adds. "With that being the setup, we don't have cast lists, show titles, or really any specifics yet. All we have is the list of participants.

"The limitations of the time frame and the spontaneity spur creativity."

"The stories that we tell are based on the questions we ask," says Minefee, a Jacksonville native and graduate of Henderson State University in Arkadelphia who worked with the late Curtis Tate at what was then the Arkansas Territorial Restoration (now Historic Arkansas Museum); did several shows at the Rep and is now working as an actor and director out of Harlem in New York. "I'm excited to be able to come back," he says.

The goal is to sell out the Rep's 300-plus seats and, with some advertising revenue from the program and a text-to-pledge setup, raise $10,000 or more on Monday night for tornado relief.

The March 31 tornado tore up portions of west Little Rock, North Little Rock, Sherwood and Jacksonville. Hamilton and Minefee were personally affected, or almost: There was considerable destruction in Hamilton's west Little Rock neighborhood, including houses within feet of his. And, Minefee says over a Zoom link with a shake of his head, the Jacksonville neighborhood where he grew up basically no longer exists.

Everybody involved in the project, including several sponsors, is donating "time, food, space, talents," Hamilton says.

Actor-singer-pianist-organist Bob Bidewell is creating an original 24 Hour Song that he'll perform. Artist Layet Johnson, who created the mural in the Rep lobby depicting and reflecting the 2022-23 season's shows, is heading up a group of half a dozen area artists to compile a 24-hour comic book linked to the production. The Rep is providing space without charge. Damgoode Pies is supplying pizza; Boulevard Bread, coffee (a sine qua non) and pastries; and Taziki's, dinner.

"We have great people, which is the recipe for success," Atkinson says. "We keep a bit of the tightrope act, over 24 hours.

"This shows what we're capable of – people come together in a very short time and the collaborative focus can outpace the individuals so exponentially. We just have to trust in the process and let the magic in."





24 Hour Plays

7 p.m. Monday, Arkansas Repertory Theatre, 601 Main St., Little Rock. Six playwrights, six directors and a few dozen actors will create six short theatrical works in a 24-hour time frame.

Tickets: $30. Net proceeds benefit the American Red Cross and regional tornado relief.

(501) 378-0405

therep.org/24hour/tickets











