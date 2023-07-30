‘A Work of Art’ benefit to fund music scholarships





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

MUSIC

'Work of Art'

Grammy Award-winning smooth jazz guitarist Norman Brown headlines the final night of Art Porter Music Education's 13th "A Work of Art," this week at venues throughout Little Rock.

Brown performs for the Scholarship Program with the APME All-Stars, 8 p.m. Saturday in the William Grant Still Ballroom in Robinson Center, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway, Little Rock. Joi Porter, a graduating senior from Maumelle High School, will receive a $3,000 renewable scholarship from APME at the concert. Tickets are $65.

The rest of the week's lineup:

◼️ Monday – Kickoff, Little Rock City Hall, noon

◼️ Tuesday – Jazz on the Plaza featuring Minors in Music students and jazz violinist Lexington Porter, nephew of the late Art Porter Jr., River Market Plaza, noon (near the Farmers Market). Free

◼️ Wednesday – Arkansas native Ronnie McBride & Friends, Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., 7 p.m. $45

◼️ Thursday – Violinist and singer Chelsey Green, Arkansas Repertory Theatre, 601 Main St., 7 p.m. $45

◼️ Friday – Porter Players Jam Session, AC Hotel by Marriott, 201 W. Capitol Ave., 7 p.m. Free.

Call (501) 492-9120 or visit artporter.org.

Chamber music

Faculty participating in the the Chamber Music Society of Little Rock's summer Faulkner Chamber Music Festival open a series of three concerts at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Center for Humanities and Arts Theater at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock. The program includes "Entr'acte" by Caroline Shaw and the String Octet in C major, op.7, by Georges Enescu. Admission is free. Visit chambermusicLR.com/tickets.

The musicians will repeat the program at 8 p.m. Wednesday at White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St. at Thayer Street, Little Rock. Tickets are $15. Visit whitewatertavern.com.

A concert at 7 p.m. Friday at the CHARTS Theater will feature "Ainsi la nuit" ("Thus the Night") by Henri Dutilleux, "Eclogue for Piano and Strings" by Gerald Finzi and the Piano Quintet in f minor by Cesar Franck. Admission is free.

Carnival concerts

Trout Fishing in America will help Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville, celebrate its 100th year of programming with a pair of concerts, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday – a kid-friendly afternoon show in Clapp Auditorium and a more adult-oriented evening show at Vesper Point near the Cross Overlook.

The concerts are in conjunction with a 100th anniversary carnival, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. that will feature games, activities, face painting, food-truck fare and snow cones.

Concert tickets are $25, $15 for children and include access to the carnival. Carnival-only tickets are $5. A family package to the carnival and the 2 p.m. concert is $70. Visit tinyurl.com/5n7kver4 or fb.me/e/2HQS2i9zS.

Walton Arts series

Grammy-winning saxophonist Tim Armacost leads the Tim Armacost Quintet (with Joe Locke, vibraphone; Jim Ridl, piano; Kenny Davis, bass; and Rudy Royston, percussion) to kick off the 2023-24 Starrlight Jazz Club season, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 in the Starr Theater at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St.

The rest of the lineup (all performances, 7:30 p.m. in Starr Theater):

◼️ Oct. 13: Jeff Lorber Fusion Trio

◼️ Dec. 2: Singer Tierney Sutton, with pianist Mitch Foreman and guitarist Serge Merlaud

◼️ Jan. 13: Loston Harris Trio

◼️ Feb. 2: Brian Blade & The Fellowship Band

◼️ April 27: Aubrey Logan Band.

Season subscriptions are $196-$328.

Acoustic and electric guitarist Monte Montgomery will open the arts center's West Street Live series at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22, also in the Starr Theater.

The rest of that lineup (all performances at 7:30 p.m. in the Starr Theater):

◼️ Oct. 19: Danielle Nicole Band

◼️ Nov. 30: John Fullbright Band

◼️ Feb. 1: Damn Tall Buildings

◼️ March 2: Lee Rocker

◼️ April 5: Jackie Venson.

Subscriptions are $191 for tiered seating, $1,292 for a four-person cabaret table.

Call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org.

Delta Symphony season

The Delta Symphony Orchestra will kick off its 50th concert season with its annual fundraising gala, 6 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Gardens at Harmony, 4517 E. Parker Road, Jonesboro. The theme is "Stars of the World Stage"; it will feature a jazz ensemble, soprano (and Jonesboro native) Genevieve Fulks, live and silent auctions and catering by Bistro on the Ridge. Master of ceremonies will be Mitch Mahan. Tickets are $125. Call (870) 761-8254 or visit deltasymphonyorchestra.org/tickets.

The rest of the orchestra's 2023-24 concert season (except as noted, all concerts at 7:30 p.m. in Riceland Hall, Arkansas State University's Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, Jonesboro):

◼️ Oct. 14: Classical concert with cellist Jeremy Crosmer

◼️ Dec. 10: Holiday concert with singers Perry Harper, Maddie Bowden Smith and Nancy Owens, 2 p.m.

◼️ Feb. 4: Young Artist Concert, featuring the grand prize winners of the orchestra's national competition and a multi-school junior high chorus, 2 p.m.

◼️ April 6: "Out of This World" concert, marking the pending total solar eclipse, including Gustav Holst's "The Planets"

◼️ May 4: "May the 4th Be With You" concert, featuring John Williams' music for the "Star Wars" films.

Season tickets are $100-$140.

ART

'Surface Impressions'

"Surface Impressions," prints by Melissa Gill, Acadia Kandora, Jay Fox, David Warren, Dominique Simmons, Kristin DeGeorge, Perrion Hurd, Jonathan Wright, Win Bruhl, Miranda "Randi" Young, Matthew Castellano, Warren Criswell, Ivan Thorpe and Aj Smith, will be on display Monday-Aug. 27 in the Brad Cushman Gallery in the Windgate Center of Art and Design at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock. Admission is free. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Call (501) 916-5104 or email nglarson@ualr.edu.

'Artist's Journey'

"M. Speer: An Artist's Journey," a retrospective exhibition of six decades of works by Fort Smith native Margaret Speer Carter, goes on display with a 5-7 p.m. reception Friday at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. The exhibition will be up in the museum's main gallery until Nov. 5. Summer hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Call (479) 784-2787 or visit fsram.org.

ETC.

Dinosaur discussion

Paleontologist Steve Brusatte covers "The Rise and Fall of the Dinosaurs," 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Great Hall at the Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. Brusatte will examine where dinosaurs came from, how they rose to dominance, how most of them became extinct as the result of a collision with a giant asteroid and how some of them lived on as today's birds. He will also discuss the way he and his students dig up dinosaurs and show how scientists use modern technologies to study fossils. He will sign copies of his book of the same title after the talk. Admission is free. Register to attend live or online at tinyurl.com/mr25mahe.

Jazz musicians Norman Brown, Ronnie McBride and Chelsey Green perform this week as part of Art Porter Music Educations 13th "A Work of Art." (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



Jazz musicians Norman Brown, Ronnie McBride and Chelsey Green perform this week as part of Art Porter Music Educations 13th "A Work of Art." (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



Jazz musicians Norman Brown, Ronnie McBride and Chelsey Green perform this week as part of Art Porter Music Educations 13th "A Work of Art." (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



"Greek Island with Blue Rocks," "Mother and Son" and "Galactic Energies" by Margaret Speer Carter are part of a retrospective exhibition of the Fort Smith natives work that goes on display Friday at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



"Greek Island with Blue Rocks," "Mother and Son" and "Galactic Energies" by Margaret Speer Carter are part of a retrospective exhibition of the Fort Smith natives work that goes on display Friday at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



"Greek Island with Blue Rocks," "Mother and Son" and "Galactic Energies" by Margaret Speer Carter are part of a retrospective exhibition of the Fort Smith natives work that goes on display Friday at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



Paleontologist Steve Brusatte covers "The Rise and Fall of the Dinosaurs," also the title of his recent book, Tuesday in the Great Hall at Little Rock's Clinton Presidential Center. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)





