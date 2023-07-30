Arkansas official visit ‘huge difference’ for 5-star Boateng

Little Rock Central standout and Arkansas 5-star basketball target Annor Boateng’s official visit to Fayetteville that ended Friday afternoon gave him a much more in-depth look at the program.

Boateng, 6-5, 205 pounds, recently narrowed his list of schools to Arkansas, LSU, Georgia Tech, Missouri, Virginia Tech, Ohio State, Auburn and Indiana.

He left Fayetteville more informed about Arkansas coach Eric Musselman’s program after previously making several unofficial visits.

“The visit to Arkansas was actually pretty nice,” said Boateng, who was able to watch the team’s practice Friday morning. “Actually being there for an official visit made a huge difference because...when I went on the couple of unofficials I was able to like barely get the full experience of the whole staff and everybody.

“It wasn’t necessarily a rush, but there wasn’t enough time for us to get into depth with everything. Going on this official visit, it was actually pretty good.”

The 2022-23 Gatorade Arkansas Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Boateng averaged 15.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game as a junior.

Boateng, who arrived in Fayetteville around 9 p.m. Thursday, was able to talk to Musselman and gain valuable information about what it would take to reach his goal of playing in the NBA.

“I got to talk with Muss about my potential as well and he gave me feedback on what I could do better, and he knows my goal is the league, so he gave me good tips and people around my size, like for example I would say like Nick Smith or Jordan Walsh or Anthony Black,” Boateng said. “Those type players are in the 6-5 to 6-8 range and have been able to flourish in his program and make it to the NBA.

“And he gave me some steps and walkthrough things I could improve on and what I should be aware on in even getting to the league and those really stood out to me.”

He averaged 23.2 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 55% from the field and 39% beyond the three-point line this spring and summer for the 17-under Arkansas Hawks.

On3.com rates Boateng a 5-star recruit, the No. 3 small forward and No. 9 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class.

Boateng excelled at the Adidas Eurocamp in Treviso, Italy, in June and was named a first-team Adidas Eurocamp selection after averaging 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2 steals per game. He shot 46.2% behind the three-point line.

He is expected to attend the prestigious 3SSB Circuit All-American Camp in Southern California this week.

Musselman and Arkansas' staff went over an assortment of topics the program focuses on from summer to summer, including nutrition, a step-by-step breakdown on how the Razorbacks prepare for games, NCAA Tournament and other things.

“Overall, the visit was actually great overall and I really have high respect for them after this,” said Boateng, who has a 3.67 grade point average.