Bankruptcy watch

ALMA Tina Lee Dye, 317 N. Redbud Lane, July 26, 2023, Chapter 7.
ARKADELPHIA Mae Otis Buckley, 1205 Caddo St., July 25, 2023, Chapter 13.
AUSTIN Ronald Johnson, 37 Palm Drive, July 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
Jena Lynne Grable, 161 Peach St., July 24, 2023, Chapter 13.
BALD KNOB Betty Faye Clark, P.O. Box 144, July 25, 2023, Chapter 7.
BAUXITE Tina King, 13287 Chamber Road, July 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
Mecila Ashley Barnett, 26599 S. Sardis, July 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
BEARDEN Ricky A. Dawn, 1522 Ark. 9, July 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
Videan S. Dawn, 1522 Ark. 9, July 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kelly Craig, 2120 Ark. 203, July 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
BENTON Sheila Jackson, 906 Edgefield Drive, July 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
Wendy Burrow, 351 Meadow Creek Drive, July 24, 2023, Chapter 7.
BENTONVILLE Cory Daniel Glanton, 707 Windsor Lane, July 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
BERRYVILLE Robin D. Howerton, 12305 Ark. 103 South, July 21, 2023, Chapter 7.
BONNERDALE Kindle Ewing Sr., 175 Carondelet Lane, July 24, 2023, Chapter 13.
Sheila Ewing, 175 Carondelet Lane, July 24, 2023, Chapter 13.
BRADLEY Minnie Brewer, 517 N. Pilot, July 26, 2023, Chapter 7.
BROOKLAND Britney A. Gilbert, 1800 McNatt Drive, No. 5, July 26, 2023, Chapter 7.
BRYANT Elbert Ross, 1306 Miller Place Drive, July 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
Brittney Celeste Post, 907 Amy Circle, July 24, 2023, Chapter 13.
BULL SHOALS Danny W. Hutcherson, 1508 Carolyn Drive, July 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
Melanie W. Hutcherson, 1508 Carolyn Drive, July 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
CABOT Albert Eugene Bunce, 188 Leaning Pines Road, July 26, 2023, Chapter 13.
CAMDEN TaCara Shanekia Collins, 121 Ouachita Road 163, July 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
CEDARVILLE Donald Hasson Rosson Jr., 2119 Ark. 162, July 24, 2023, Chapter 13.
CENTERTON Gary Scott Thrasher, 938 Fieldstone Court, July 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
CONWAY Valerie Jo Holcomb, 2010 Rich Smith Lane Apt. 506, July 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
Josephine Fennell Smith, 1985 Rich Smith Lane, Apt. 212, July 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
Timothy Mark Buhrow, 1380 Joyner Road, July 21, 2023, Chapter 7.
Waymon Ernest Delph, 825 Crosspoint, July 21, 2023, Chapter 7.
Ebony Nicole Austin, 1770 Poinsettia Drive, July 24, 2023, Chapter 13.
Dawn Michele Clark, 5 Smoking Oaks Road, July 25, 2023, Chapter 7.
Candice Fowlkes, 2119 Ada Ave., July 26, 2023, Chapter 13.
Alicia Waymire, 325 Radcliffe Drive, Apt. 2, July 26, 2023, Chapter 7.
DE WITT Jody Courtney, 1704 Ark. 276, July 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
DELAWARE Martha Ann Brodie, 87 Spring Road, July 24, 2023, Chapter 7.
DRASCO Chaney Osborn, 1245 5 Mile Loop, July 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
ELKINS Russell A. Haskins, 20803 Upper Road, July 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
Sheila G Haskins, 20803 Upper Road, July 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
FAYETTEVILLE Nicole Shipp, 4468 W. Pecan St., July 25, 2023, Chapter 13.
FORT SMITH Shayna Lorine Jones, 5918 S. Carthage St., July 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kessa Jolene Lincoln, 6B Eastwood Drive, July 25, 2023, Chapter 13.
Jimmy Dean Bond, 3316 Phoenix Ave., July 25, 2023, Chapter 7.
Rebekah Christina Sims, 3316 Phoenix Ave., July 25, 2023, Chapter 7.
Simma Nakhiengchanh, 1016 N. 34th St., July 26, 2023, Chapter 7.
GRAVETTE Alisha A. Warren, 211 Westfield St., July 26, 2023, Chapter 13.
GREENWOOD Carrie Janine Hokit, 109 Plumbark Court, July 24, 2023, Chapter 13.
HARRISON Shawn R. English, 1304 A. Capps Road, July 26, 2023, Chapter 7.
HATTIEVILLE Ivan Clay Hollaway, 609 Ark. 213, July 26, 2023, Chapter 7.
Connie Renee Hollaway, 609 Ark. 213, July 26, 2023, Chapter 7.
HOT SPRINGS Brian Irwin, 102 A Happy Isle Point, July 21, 2023, Chapter 7.
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE William Franklynn Owens, 6 Charnela Lane, July 24, 2023, Chapter 13.
Garry Wayne Robertson, 5 Valls Lane, July 26, 2023, Chapter 13.
Patricia Sue Robertson, 5 Valls Lane, July 26, 2023, Chapter 13.
JACKSONVILLE Darin Ray McNeil, 1100 Brewer, July 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
Shawna D. Givens, 986 Williamsburg Court, July 23, 2023, Chapter 7.
Jonae Roshandra Guy-Gabriel, 1302 Liberty Drive, July 26, 2023, Chapter 7.
JONESBORO Morgan Weatherley, 1515 Aggie Road Apt. A1, July 21, 2023, Chapter 7.
Bennie Harold Wiseman, 1153 CR 339, July 25, 2023, Chapter 7.
Janyce Sue Wiseman, 1153 CR 339, July 25, 2023, Chapter 7.
Cheyenne Nicole Lattimore, 1504 Links Drive, Apt. 9, July 26, 2023, Chapter 13.
Rodney Freeman Burns, 1504 Links Drive, Apt. 9, July 26, 2023, Chapter 13.
LAFE Jennifer Lynn Trice, 1925 Greene 441 Road, July 26, 2023, Chapter 7.
LITTLE ROCK Michael Ortega Jr., 14506 Ridgewood Drive, July 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
Michael C. Fluker Jr., 2 Orange Blossom Circle, July 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
Hernadus Fountain, 3819 Sierra Forrest Drive, July 21, 2023, Chapter 7.
Jonia A. Askew-Dobbins, 8701 Interstate 30, Apartment 50, July 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
Shanteya Simuel, 1805 S. Buchanan St., July 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
Rudie Lamar Boulware Jr., 7117 N. Chicot Road, Apt.1, July 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
April M. Grant, 6 Wimbledon Green Circle, July 21, 2023, Chapter 7.
Ashlee Amber Williams, P.O. Box 250302, July 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
Robin D. Holt, 1726 E. Second St., Apt. E206, July 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
Annessa Davis, 8309 Community Road, July 24, 2023, Chapter 13.
Curtis Edward Pettis Jr., 1916 S. Pulaski St., July 24, 2023, Chapter 13.
Katrina T. Wilson, 7401 Briarwood Drive, July 24, 2023, Chapter 13.
Deidra Mitchell, 38 Plantation Drive, July 25, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kimbro Arnold, 1613 Hanger St., July 25, 2023, Chapter 7.
Robert Stebbins, 28 N. Sherrill Road, July 25, 2023, Chapter 13.
Charlene Abernathy, 8010 W. 36th St., July 25, 2023, Chapter 13.
Elizabeth Curenton, 8106 W 35th St., July 25, 2023, Chapter 13.
Robin L. Null, 18115 Arch St., July 26, 2023, Chapter 13.
Raven Nowden, 6001 Pecan Lake Road, July 26, 2023, Chapter 13.
Latreshe LaFaye Madison, 4123 Tatum St., July 26, 2023, Chapter 7.
Tamara Eackles, 4914 Frazier Pike, July 26, 2023, Chapter 13.
MALVERN James Alton Pierce, 205 Vine St., July 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
Judy Grace Pierce, 205 Vine St., July 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
MAUMELLE Danyelle Hegwood, 7341 River Pointe Drive Apt 17, July 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
Steven Cote, 106 Navajo Trail, July 21, 2023, Chapter 7.
Elton D. Witherspoon, 20 Valley View Drive, July 23, 2023, Chapter 7.
Catherine M. Witherspoon, 20 Valley View Drive, July 23, 2023, Chapter 7.
Ricky Nwozuzu, 100 Park Drive, Apt. 637, July 25, 2023, Chapter 13.
Brady Buck, 8000 River Pointe Drive, Apt. 15B11, July 26, 2023, Chapter 7.
MC CRORY Cecil Fuller, 202 Elizabeth St., July 21, 2023, Chapter 7.
MC GEHEE Adell Leigh Taylor, P.O. Box 1201, July 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
MENA Stanley Giles Richey, 806 Karen Drive, July 26, 2023, Chapter 13.
MINERAL SPRINGS Jason Earl Pilgreen, 229 N. Lewis St., July 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
Toyia Lynn Hughes-Pilgreen, 229 N. Lewis St., July 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
MONTICELLO Lasheta D. Bonner, 1348 E. Jackson Ave., July 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
Martha Lou Brannen, 203 E. Ellis St., July 21, 2023, Chapter 7.
MORROW David C. Grosvold, P.O. Box 180, July 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
Lora B. Grosvold, P.O. Box 180, July 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
MOUNTAIN HOME Jason Gailey, 634 Gentry St., July 25, 2023, Chapter 13.
NATURAL DAM Susan Kay Hudson, P.O. Box 1, July 24, 2023, Chapter 13.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Autumn Jones, 1408 Yarrow Drive, July 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
Brenda Parker, 1015 Donavan Briley Drive, Apt. G, July 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
Shannon E. Hall, 4707 Ridge Road, July 25, 2023, Chapter 13.
Harvey M. Hall, 4707 Ridge Road, July 25, 2023, Chapter 13.
Billy Hogan, 12704 MacArthur Drive, July 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
PERRY Machelle Renee Johnson, 108 E. Eighth Ave., July 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
PIGGOTT Ashley Lynn McCollum, 242 E. Davis St., July 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
John Akridge, 3676 N. Fourth Ave., July 25, 2023, Chapter 7.
Heather Akridge, 3676 N. Fourth Ave., July 25, 2023, Chapter 7.
PINE BLUFF Angela Rochelle King, 1008 S. Maple St., July 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kabiona Simone Anthony, 3913 King Richard Road, July 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
D'Andrea Revaye Jackson, 4100 Old Warren Road, July 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
Bridgette Tate, 2701 Shady Grove St., July 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
Tyraneka T. Sims, 4212 W. Burnett St., July 23, 2023, Chapter 7.
Tye Edward Goodlow, 7904 Windsong Cove, July 24, 2023, Chapter 13.
Rose L. Nichols, 4601 S. Main St., Apt. 523, July 25, 2023, Chapter 7.
Sherri Yvonne Richardson, 6002 Kennedy Ave., July 26, 2023, Chapter 7.
Candace Fletcher, 405 Green Meadows Drive, July 26, 2023, Chapter 13.
Donte' T Laws, 3901 King Richard Road, July 26, 2023, Chapter 7.
PRAIRIE GROVE Deborah Kerns, 400 Phyllis Farm Road, July 25, 2023, Chapter 13.
Edd Kerns, 400 Phyllis Farm Road, July 25, 2023, Chapter 13.
RISON Mona Geraldine Watkins-Ward Brewer, 9370 Ark. 79, July 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
Ricky Lynn Harris, 8080 Dial Road, July 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
Dakota Danielle Kirkpatrick, 8080 Dial Road, July 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
ROGERS Shalise Hymes, 413 E. Laura St., July 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
Robert Gordon Bright, 16349 Pin Oak Lane, July 26, 2023, Chapter 13.
Laurie Lee Bright, 16349 Pin Oak Lane, July 26, 2023, Chapter 13.
RUSSELLVILLE Jennifer B. Alice, 1940 S. Elmira Ave. Apt. 505, July 26, 2023, Chapter 13.
Preston Bennett Albright, 206 E. Fir St., July 21, 2023, Chapter 7.
Mahgan Noel Albright, 206 E. Fir St., July 21, 2023, Chapter 7.
Beverly Kostic, P.O. Box 10086, July 26, 2023, Chapter 7.
SHERWOOD Leon Edward Williams, 103 Red River Drive, July 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
Shanekia M. Williams, 103 Red River Drive, July 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
David L Brown Jr., 11216 Denton Road, July 21, 2023, Chapter 7.
Stanley David Ferguson, 2302 Bearskin Drive, July 26, 2023, Chapter 13.
Lorraine Sue Ferguson, 2302 Bearskin Drive, July 26, 2023, Chapter 13.
Yvette Hair, 105 Almond Cove, Apt. C, July 26, 2023, Chapter 7.
SHIRLEY Buffie Dee Carrigan, 270 Sparrow Trail, July 21, 2023, Chapter 7.
SPRINGDALE Esmeralda Barrera, 3816 Bueno Ave., July 21, 2023, Chapter 7.
Archie Carpenter, Cascade Circle, July 23, 2023, Chapter 7.
STAR CITY Christopher Michael Smith, 642 Allegiance Road, July 24, 2023, Chapter 7.
Kimberly Gail Smith, 642 Allegiance Road, July 24, 2023, Chapter 7.
TEXARKANA Barbara Fant Rouw, 1822 Hickory, July 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
Danny Hale, 7885 Blackman Ferry Road, July 25, 2023, Chapter 7.
Brenda Hale, 7885 Blackman Ferry Road, July 25, 2023, Chapter 7.
TRUMANN Margaret I. Kelley, 408 Olive St., July 26, 2023, Chapter 7.
VAN BUREN Harold Dean Cole, 9144 Shiloh Village Road, July 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
Barbara Sue Cole, 9144 Shiloh Village Road, July 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
Zakarion Paul Farnworth, 3806 Todd St., July 25, 2023, Chapter 7.
Jacqueline Savannah Rachel Neel, 3806 Todd St., July 25, 2023, Chapter 7.
WALNUT RIDGE Felissa Rene Vaccari, 911 N.W. Sixth St., July 26, 2023, Chapter 13.
WEST HELENA Nakesha Lynette Hardison, 216 Jane St., July 21, 2023, Chapter 7.
WEST MEMPHIS Tyrone Lewis, 1101 Wingate Drive, July 26, 2023, Chapter 13.
WHITE HALL Nicholas Allan McNeese, 1900 Taylor Road, July 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
Luke Ryan Ratcliff, 110 Wesley Lane, July 24, 2023, Chapter 13.
DeAnna Kathryn Ratcliff, 110 Wesley Lane, July 24, 2023, Chapter 13.
Tonya Lane, 3201 Ark. 104, July 25, 2023, Chapter 13.
WILMAR Beverly Ann Sullivan, 494 Sullivan Road, July 26, 2023, Chapter 7.