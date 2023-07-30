BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK
July 22
Autumn and Stephen Lawson, Little Rock, son.
July 24
Katrina and Scott Tracy, Little Rock, son.
July 25
Nikarra Coleman and Damarcus Hampton, Little Rock, daughter.
Danielle Washington and Tyran Lacy, Little Rock, daughter.
Taniequa Finney and Jonathan Matlock, Little Rock, daughter.
July 26
Chiquita Rayford and Tylic Alexander, Pine Bluff, daughter.
Tory and Mark Lewis, Little Rock, son.
BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-NORTH LITTLE ROCK
July 17
Jasmine Harris and Ivandricks Stuman, Sherwood, daughter.
July 21
Angela Wells and Chris Manning, North Little Rock, daughter.
July 22
Taylor Adams and Zantavious Leavy, North Little Rock, son.
UAMS MEDICAL CENTER
July 13
Gloria Oneyda Lovo, Little Rock, son.
July 14
Ileana Lucia Rivas Maltez and Danny Oneyber Granados Reyes, Little Rock, daughter.
July 15
Shyann Nicole Simmons and Demario Harris, Little Rock, son.
Kara and Gary Jones, Little Rock, daughter.
July 16
Mallory and Dustin Norwood, Brookland, son.
July 17
Jasmine Rhodes and Kevin Weaver, Pine Bluff, son.
July 18
Amber McNealy and Ethan Curtis, Mount Pleasant, daughter.
July 19
Trinett Rolonda and Alvin Smith, Dumas, daughter.
Asia Mattin and Anthonnio Riley, Little Rock, son.
July 20
Heidy Yasmira Quixx Quixx and Abel Cedillo Raymundo, Little Rock, son.
Leslie Fluellen and Kenneth Gary, Little Rock, daughter.
July 21
Shannon and Zane Geiling, Jessieville, daughter.
Lydia and Brandon Cole, Hope, son.
July 23
Tequilla Dednam and Paul Smith, North Little Rock, son.
July 24
Emma Panico and Jonathan Green, Little Rock, daughter.