Births

by Eula Calahan, Micah Farmer, Joy Jackson, Susan Szafranski | Today at 4:00 a.m.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

July 22

Autumn and Stephen Lawson, Little Rock, son.

July 24

Katrina and Scott Tracy, Little Rock, son.

July 25

Nikarra Coleman and Damarcus Hampton, Little Rock, daughter.

Danielle Washington and Tyran Lacy, Little Rock, daughter.

Taniequa Finney and Jonathan Matlock, Little Rock, daughter.

July 26

Chiquita Rayford and Tylic Alexander, Pine Bluff, daughter.

Tory and Mark Lewis, Little Rock, son.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-NORTH LITTLE ROCK

July 17

Jasmine Harris and Ivandricks Stuman, Sherwood, daughter.

July 21

Angela Wells and Chris Manning, North Little Rock, daughter.

July 22

Taylor Adams and Zantavious Leavy, North Little Rock, son.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

July 13

Gloria Oneyda Lovo, Little Rock, son.

July 14

Ileana Lucia Rivas Maltez and Danny Oneyber Granados Reyes, Little Rock, daughter.

July 15

Shyann Nicole Simmons and Demario Harris, Little Rock, son.

Kara and Gary Jones, Little Rock, daughter.

July 16

Mallory and Dustin Norwood, Brookland, son.

July 17

Jasmine Rhodes and Kevin Weaver, Pine Bluff, son.

July 18

Amber McNealy and Ethan Curtis, Mount Pleasant, daughter.

July 19

Trinett Rolonda and Alvin Smith, Dumas, daughter.

Asia Mattin and Anthonnio Riley, Little Rock, son.

July 20

Heidy Yasmira Quixx Quixx and Abel Cedillo Raymundo, Little Rock, son.

Leslie Fluellen and Kenneth Gary, Little Rock, daughter.

July 21

Shannon and Zane Geiling, Jessieville, daughter.

Lydia and Brandon Cole, Hope, son.

July 23

Tequilla Dednam and Paul Smith, North Little Rock, son.

July 24

Emma Panico and Jonathan Green, Little Rock, daughter.

Print Headline: Births

