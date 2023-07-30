Broncos QB slims down, ready to get moving

DENVER -- A svelte Russell Wilson smiled at the question.

You going to take off and run more this fall?

"I'm trying to get moving for you," he said slyly.

The 12th-year quarterback looked capable of doing just that as he started his second training camp with the Denver Broncos, though any grand conclusions after one day in helmets can safely be avoided, just as Wilson sidestepped a question about how much weight he cut over the offseason.

"I don't know, I'm just ready to play football. I'm not worried about the numbers on that," he said. "I think the biggest thing for me is I feel great, feel confident in what I'm doing. Feel strong. Feel fast. Really worked on everything."

A nine-time Pro Bowler in Seattle, Wilson regressed across the board in Denver. He threw a career-low 16 touchdowns on just 60.5% completions. The Broncos lost 11 of the 15 games he started. He dealt with three different injuries over the course of the season.

"Last year is last year," Wilson said. "It wasn't anything that I ever wanted. ... But you take the highs with the lows, the mountains with the valleys."

Just as alarming as his inefficiency and inaccuracy was the fact that Wilson took a career-high 55 sacks. He's always been sacked a lot -- it's part of the nature of mobile quarterbacks -- but his 10.2% rate last year was the second-highest of his career.

Was it concerning, then, to see Wilson at times on Friday hold the ball, then improvise outside the pocket and either take off running or throw on the run? Head Coach Sean Payton said not at all and that, in fact, he even encouraged it.

"You want to play it like a game. That's what we are trying to simulate," he said. "It's hard to practice the spontaneous moments that take place in a game. If you break down a whole game, two thirds of it happens in the pocket the way it's supposed to. A third of it, there's a movement adjustment, there's pressure, there's all sorts of things that can take place. I'm comfortable when I see him climbing (in the pocket) and taking off because one of those plays is like a 30-yard gain.

"How else do you practice that? It's the same way with the scramble drill when we are out of the pocket. You just begin working on that all of the time. I think it's one of the things he does well in the framework of a play. When something breaks down and he flushes, a lot of the time good things happen."

Part of the challenge in the next several weeks is quickly gaining a mastery of Payton's offensive system. The coach on Friday said it's "completely different" than what Wilson and the offense did last year, making for a steep learning curve.

"There's a great sense of urgency what we're trying to do and a great sense of urgency to understand the playbook and get everybody on the same page. They've done a great job of it. The coaching staff has done a tremendous job of really teaching the details to all of us players," Wilson said. "... We've had a really focused offseason and I think, as I said, it's one day at a time and we're trying to embrace every single day. In terms of the playbook and all of that, we're ahead of schedule."

In addition to the playbook itself, though, Wilson and Payton have to develop their own on-field rapport through camp and the preseason. Wilson is a very different player than Payton had in New Orleans with Drew Brees. He can tuck the ball away and run for a first down, but Payton likely doesn't want him freelancing so often that the offense struggles to find rhythm.

Like he has since before Payton even interviewed for the Broncos' job, Wilson on Friday sounded like a player eager to follow the veteran coach.

"Coach Payton has a great balance of winning and his mentality, how he speaks to us and how he walks into the room," Wilson said. " He's a legend in this game we trust everything that he thinks about and what he's doing and how we go about it. ...

"It's a joy to be in this building and a joy to play for him."