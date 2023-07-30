Sections
Building Permits

by Joy Jackson, Micah Farmer, Eula Calahan | Today at 2:26 a.m.

Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Kinco Constructor, 700 E. 17th St., Little Rock, $11,000,000.

Nabholz Construction Corp., 900 W. Daisy Gatson Bates Drive, Little Rock, $341,739.

Bradford Construction, 1001 S. Bowman Road, Little Rock, $305,000.

Nabholz Construction. Corp., 1 Childrens Way, Little Rock, $246,644.

Nabholz Construction Corp., 1 Childrens Way, Little Rock, $79,416.

RESIDENTIAL

H. A. Custom Homes, 25 Haywood Court, Little Rock, $850,000.

Beza Investments, 153 Caurel Circle, Little Rock, $751,000.

Beza Investments, 151 Caurel Circle, Little Rock, $615,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 138 Woodlands Park Drive, Little Rock, $405,000.

Liberty Construction, 1521 Merrill Drive, Little Rock, $345,000.

JHL Bldg., 2 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock, $300,000.

Randy James Construction, 49 Copper Circle, Little Rock, $300,000.

Randy James Construction, 1 Cobalt Cove, Little Rock, $300,000.

Cope Gracy, 327 Fletcher Loop, Little Rock, $295,000.

Cope Gracy, 329 Fletcher Loop, Little Rock, $260,000.

Maura Lozano-Yancy, 7 Old Forge Court, Little Rock, $250,000.

Phillips Property, 3308 Longcoy St., Little Rock, $250,000.

Justin McCrae 13820 Marina Drive, Little Rock, $200,000.

Calhoun Custom, 11408 E. Stoney Point Court, Little Rock, $200,000.

Metro Builders, 1901 Sanford Drive, Little Rock, $193,313.

Metro Builders, 2001 Reservoir Road, Little Rock, $191,123.

Armstrong's Electrical, Inc., 2420 S. Izard St., Little Rock, $180,000.

Dogwood Homes, LLC, 10 Buttermilk Road, Little Rock, $170,000.

Metro Builders, 1821 Sanford Drive, Little Rock, $154,692.

Metro Builders, 2001 Reservoir Road, Little Rock, $153,578.

Jeffrey Hall Construction, 45 Wolfsbridge Loop, Little Rock, $152,095.

Jeffrey Hall Construction, 47 Wolfsbridge Loop, Little Rock, $152,095.

Jeffrey Hall Construction, 49 Wolfsbridge Loop, Little Rock, $152,095.

Jeffrey Hall Construction, 51 Wolfsbridge Loop, Little Rock, $152,095.

Jeffrey Hall Construction, 53 Wolfsbridge Loop, Little Rock, $152,095.

Jeffrey Hall Construction, 55 Wolfsbridge Loop, Little Rock, $152,095.

Jeffrey Hall Construction, 21 Wolfsbridge Loop, Little Rock, $152,095.

Jeffrey Hall Construction, 23 Wolfsbridge Loop, Little Rock, $152,095.

Jeffrey Hall Construction, 25 Wolfsbridge Loop, Little Rock, $152,095.

Jeffrey Hall Construction, 27 Wolfsbridge Loop, Little Rock, $152,095.

Jeffrey Hall Construction, 29 Wolfsbridge Loop, Little Rock, $152,095.

Jeffrey Hall Construction, 31 Wolfsbridge Loop, Little Rock, $152,095.

Jeffrey Hall Construction, 33 Wolfsbridge Loop, Little Rock, $152,095.

Jeffrey Hall Construction, 35 Wolfsbridge Loop, Little Rock, $152,095.

Jeffrey Hall Construction, 1027 Brookside Drive, Little Rock, $152,095.

Jeffrey Hall Construction, 1025 Brookside Drive, Little Rock, $152,095.

Jeffrey Hall Construction, 1023 Brookside Drive, Little Rock, $152,095.

Jeffrey Hall Construction, 1021 Brookside Drive, Little Rock, $152,095.

Jeffrey Hall Construction, 1019 Brookside Drive, Little Rock, $152,095.

River Rock Builders, 11325 Ethan Allen Drive, Little Rock, $150,000.

Arkansas Homes, 8821 Winston Drive, Little Rock, $120,000.

Sr. Masoud Shahed-Ghazi, 10920 Breckenridge Drive, Little Rock, $120,000.

Carole Smith, 334 Cambridge Place Drive, Little Rock, $110,000.

B Jo's Construction, 10625 Breckenridge Drive, Little Rock, $95,000.

Bret Franks Construction, 2102 Gristmill Road, Little Rock, $79,000.

Scott Greenwood, 7 Pinnacle View Cove, Little Rock, $75,000.

Print Headline: Building Permits

