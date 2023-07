The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

1608 Dennison St., residential, Shameka Hollimon, 9:54 p.m. July 27, property valued at $1,125.

72204

5209 W. 28th St., residential, Cirsten Fullwood, 11:56 p.m. July 22, property valued at $400.

5217 W. 34th St., commercial, Asphalt Contractors Inc., 9:52 a.m. July 24, property valued at $1,663.

2822 W. Daisy L. Gaston Bates Road, residential, Kristie McDaniel, 3:15 p.m. July 24, property value unknown.

3410 Longcoy St., residental, Jeff Garrett, 3:31 p.m. July 26, property valued at $2,056.

4216 W. 11th St., residential, Brittany Lambert, 11:09 a.m. July 26, property value unknown.

2021 S. Monroe St., residential, Ruby Williams, 2:28 p.m. July 27, property valued at $200.

72205

8415 W. Markham St., residential, Aaron He, 2:53 p.m. July 21, property value unknown.

5100 W. Markham St., commercial, Black Angus, 2:05 a.m. July 23, property value unknown.

1001 Breckenridge Dr., residential, Kentosha Pierce, 5:29 p.m. July 26, property valued at $2,800.

72206

3101 S. Izard St., residential, Vivian Evans, 12:34 p.m. July 22, property valued at $2,300.

3301 S. State St., commercial, Thrasher Boys and Girls Club, 2:39 p.m. July 23, property valued at $650.

2600 Welch St., residential, Mike Simpson, 11:50 p.m. July 23, property valued at $50.

500 W. Roosevelt Road, commercial, Sharks Fish & Chicken, 10:32 a.m. July 27, property valued at $3,100.

72207

5208 Kavanaugh Blvd., commercial, Yancey's Wines & Spirits, 4:12 a.m. July 26, property valued at $300.

5114 Country Club Blvd., residential, Dawn Bailey, 10:29 p.m. July 26, property valued at $6,254.

72209

7500 Mabelvale Ctf, commercial, All Secure Storage/Devante Mitchell, 1:31 p.m. July 22, property valued at $2,650.

8401 Edwina Dr., residential, Carl Dixon, 1:36 a.m. July 24, property value unknown.

7500 Mabelvale Ctf, commercial, All Secure Storage, 5:40 p.m. July 24, property value unknown.

7500 Mabelvale Ctf, commercial, All Secure Storage/Tracy Hill, 11:26 a.m. July 25, property valued at $1,300.

7500 Mabelvale Ctf, commercial, All Secure Storage/Gail Burks, 11:41 a.m. July 25, property valued at $1,500.

7500 Mabelvale Ctf, commercial, All Secure Storage/Corinthia Dorn, 5:32 p.m. July 25, property valued at $10,401.

7500 Mabelvale Ctf, commercial, All Secure Storage/Alisha Cotton, 7:09 p.m. July 25, property valued at $2,401.

4716 Baseline Road, residential, William Edmonds, 9:35 a.m. July 27, property valued at $1,810.

7500 Mabelvale Ctf, commercial, All Secure Storage/Mikaella Govan, 12:30 p.m. July 27, property valued at $5,095.

72211

310 S. Bowman Road, commercial, El Torito, 1:23 a.m. July 26, property valued at $2,000.

72223

32 Bass Cir., residential, Mel Cort, 7:39 p.m. July 22, property value unknown.

72227

23 Towne Park Ct., residential, Marsha Simon, 5:20 a.m. July 23, property value unknown.

9300 Treasure Hill Road, residential, Leonard O'Neal, 5:43 p.m. July 24, property valued at $301.

North Little Rock

72114

1805 W. 19th St., residential, Alexyes Woods, 8 p.m. July 21, property valued at $640.

72115

3223 N. Chandler St., residential, Sohiala Sadio and Erik Ackinson, 9:09 p.m. July 23, property valued at $100.

72117

1217 Graham Ave., residential, Aaron Bosewell and Kiara Hemphill, 10:30 a.m. July 27, property valued at $570.

900 Greendale Dr., residential, Austina Joyner, 2 a.m. July 28, property valued at $255.