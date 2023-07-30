Business people

BANKING

Citizens Bank in Batesville named Zach McCoy as its new executive vice president and chief financial officer.

CONSULTING

CTEH, LLC, has added Christa López, Ph.D., CEM, to its Climate Resiliency and Disaster Recovery practice as a senior advisor.

INSURANCE

Meadors, Adams & Lee, the state's oldest independently-owned insurance agency, announced J.K. Patterson is now a shareholder in the firm.

MARKETING

MHP/Team SI announces that it has promoted Kelsey Blackmon and Aziza Carroll to account strategy directors.

UTILITIES

The Arkansas Advanced Energy Association and Arkansas Advanced Energy Foundation announced the appointments of new officers on their boards of directors. The new advanced energy association board members are: Chairman Alex Ray, Vice Chair Lisa Perry; Secretary David Stitt; Treasurer Caleb Gorden. The new advanced energy foundation board members are: Chair Elston Blake Forte; Vice Chair Peter Neirengarten; Secretary Adam Fogleman; Treasurer Flint Richter.

