Cameras coming to Interstate work zones

FAYETTEVILLE -- Beginning Tuesday, Arkansas law enforcement officers will have a new tool to help enhance safety by utilizing automated speed enforcement cameras in interstate work zones, according to a news release from the state Highway Department.

The law passed by the state legislature earlier this year allows for the use of automated speed cameras to capture pictures of speeding vehicles in interstate work zones. Information regarding the speeding vehicle will then be transmitted to an officer stationed downstream, who will then have the authority to issue a warning or citation.

"This technology will help save lives," said Arkansas Department of Transportation Director Lorie Tudor. "I want to thank the Arkansas State Legislature and the Governor for enacting this law in the interest of worker and motorist safety across the State."

The technology is solely used to assist officers in enforcing speed limits in interstate work zones. It will not be used to issue tickets by mail. An officer must be present for a warning or ticket to be issued. Signs will alert drivers when they are entering a work zone that may have automated speed enforcement cameras in use. The law stipulates that data captured from these devices shall not be retained except when it is used to issue a warning or citation.

"With the ongoing shortage of law enforcement officers, this technology will help supplement our existing officers' efforts to keep Arkansas roadways safe," said Arkansas Highway Police Chief Jeff Holmes. "The automated camera's presence in the work zone means we can have an officer stationed downstream to safely perform traffic stops outside of the work zone, keeping everyone safer."