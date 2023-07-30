Caroline Jordan Cooner Hayden Michael Hum

St. Edward Catholic Church was the setting Saturday, July 22, for the marriage of Caroline Jordan Cooner and Hayden Michael Hum. Bishop Francis Malone of Shreveport officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Alice and Leslie Cooner and the granddaughter of the late Rose and Gerald Hudgens and the late Joanne and Walter Cooner, all of Little Rock.

Shanon and Jeffery Hum of Sherwood are the parents of the groom. He is the grandson of Jan and Charlie Baker of Hot Springs and Mary and Patrick Hum and Donna and the late Bobby Agee, all also of Sherwood.

Large blush-colored urns filled with white phalaenopsis orchids, white hydrangeas, white tulips, blush roses and light blue delphinium marked the church entrance. Music was by organist Phillip Quick.

The bride, who walked down the aisle with her father wore a sleeveless Mikado silk gown with an asymmetrical pointed neckline and chapel train. Her silk tulle veil with a rolled edge was cathedral-length. She carried a garden style bouquet of white phalaenopsis orchids, white hydrangeas and Quicksand roses.

Matron of honor was Laura Donovan Sokora and maid of honor was Garrett Elizabeth Gentry, both of Little Rock.

Bridesmaids were Sophie Overton of Wynne; Brooke Cousin of Kansas City, Kan.; Savannah Wray of Fayetteville; Hannah Lawson and Madison Whatley, both Little Rock; Hollyn Hum of Sherwood, sister of the groom; and Kamren Cooner of Memphis and Breanna Cooner of Wilmington, N.C., sisters-in-law of the bride.

They wore dusty blue gowns with pearl-embellished sashes and carried bouquets of white dendrobium, white hydrangeas and blush roses.

Flower girl and ring bearer were Anne Elizabeth Hum of Little Rock and Barrett McGee of North Little Rock, cousins of the groom.

Claiborne Sanders of Dallas served as best man. Groomsmen were Zachary Sokora, Collin Soulsby and Andrew Wiechern, all of Little Rock; Cole Moore of Fort Smith; Jacob Hum of Redwood City, Calif., brother of the groom; Samuel Ogles of Kansas City, Mo.; Story Phillips of Hot Springs; and Thomas Cooner of Memphis and William Cooner of Wilmington, brothers of the bride. Guests were seated by Charles McNulty of Stuttgart and William Fox of Dallas.

A reception was held at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts. Tables covered in pale blue and ivory floral linens held various arrangements of white hydrangeas, white tulips, blue roses, light blue delphinium and candles. Music was by Diamond Empire Band.

The bride graduated with high distinction and a bachelor's degree in communication and marketing from the University of Arkansas. She is a marketing campaign manager at Inuvo Inc.

The groom has a bachelor's degree in business administration from the university and is a sales manager at Hum's Hardware and Rental.

After a honeymoon in St. Lucia, the couple will live in Little Rock.