Casting coach

Even the third-winningest women's college basketball coach in history needs to be coached when he's learning a new game.

Joe Foley, head coach of the University of Arkansas-Little Rock women's basketball program, intends to spend more time fly fishing as he lands the plane on his storied career. An immersion came quicker than he expected when Pat Davidson, Foley's lifelong friend, organized a fly fishing trip on the Missouri River in Montana.

"I told Pat that I was getting ready to retire from coaching and that there's one thing I've never done and that was going to be fly fishing," Foley said. "I fished on the White River a bunch. I always used spinnerbaits, and so I told Pat when I get ready to retire, I want you to take me fishing."

The runway is in sight. The nose is up and the flaps are down.

"I told Pat, I said, 'Look, I'm getting close. Let's go fly fishing,' " Foley said. "Two weeks later he called me and said, 'I got a guide. I got you set up. We're going to Montana,' and that's how I got started."

The upper Missouri River is a Division I trout stream, but Foley wasn't prepared. Two weeks before he was to leave, he didn't even know how to cast a fly line.

PRE-GAME TRAINING

Foley reached out to Ray Tucker, longtime radio voice of the UALR men's basketball team, for assistance. Tucker brought in a coach, Rusty Pruitt of Bryant.

Pruitt has credentials. Besides being a highly accomplished and well-traveled fly fisherman, he also inspired the popular Lightning Strike brand of fly fishing products. Foley, Pruitt and Tucker met in the gym for a crash course.

"The first thing Rusty said in the gym was, 'I want you to put it [a fly] in that trash can over there,' " Foley said. "I said, 'Bull crap! It ain't happening!' Rusty got that rod, and the first thing he does is put it in the trash can."

The trash can was in an alcove across the court. Despite rapid improvement at casting, Foley was unable to put a fly in the trash can, but he consistently hit floor cleaner discs that Pruitt placed around the floor at about 15 steps.

"I told him that was about as far as he would have to cast in a boat," Pruitt said.

Pruitt was correct, but casting on a river is much different than casting in a gym.

"In the gym I didn't have to worry about backcasting too far and hitting the water behind me and the line twisting up," Foley said. "Of course I did do that a few times, but the guide was great at untwisting. The experience of the wind playing a factor and trying to get it where I wanted it, that was the main difference."

Foley also learned to let the line load in the backcast before casting forward. That is one of the most essential rudiments to successful fly casting.

A NEW ARENA

Foley and Davidson arrived in Montana on July 21 to fish for three days on the Missouri River from Holden Dam to Craig, Mont. That section has a lot of history, and it contains a high-density population of wild rainbow trout and brown trout. It was like playing your first basketball game in the Boston Garden.

"I just couldn't believe it," Foley said. "I was raised in Melbourne, so I've been on the White River a lot, but I never thought about fly fishing in Montana. I went from casting in the gym to fishing one of the best rivers in the country."

Foley's guide was Greg Falls. He and Foley fished from a drift boat, the standard conveyance on western trout rivers.

"He's been doing this for over 20 years," Foley said. "He loves it. Us catching a trout was like him catching it. It was fun for him to see us catch trout."

Foley used a 6-weight rig with a grasshopper/dropper dual fly combination that is increasingly popular in Arkansas. The dropper fly was a No. 16 bead head nymph. Foley also cast a single dry fly occasionally.

"The guide took me to the side when we started," Foley said. "One thing that he showed me right off the bat is that your indicator may hit some grass. If you see that thing go down, jerk it just like you're jerking a fish. If it's not a fish, it puts you right into the next cast."

Foley learned how to strip and mend line.

"I enjoyed stripping the line more than I did getting it on the reel," Foley said. "I learned that on the fly. Pat taught me how to mend."

Another factor was wind. It blows relentlessly in the West. On the third day, Foley contended with 30-mph gusts.

GAME TIME

Despite Montana's fierce defense, Foley caught 12 trout on July 22, eight on July 23 and 15 on July 24. That's a double-double. He caught eight brown trout, the biggest being 19 inches. His biggest rainbow was 22 inches, but he caught many that were 20-21 inches.

"Wild trout that size, the fights were unbelievable," Foley said. "I'm standing up against that little rail that you stand against for casting. One of them I hooked, it came out of the water. It was head high! I mean it jumped five times! Just for that, for the river, it was an incredible experience."

Fishing was best in the mornings before the wind got up. On the final morning, Foley caught three trout in his first four casts.

An experienced bass fisherman, Foley said that the main difference between bass fishing and fly fishing is that the reel does most of the work when baitcasting or spin fishing for bass. In fly fishing, the rod and line bear the load.

"I enjoyed the stripping part of it, letting him run," Foley said. "Just playing the fish was a lot more fun."

Stripping is an art. Your index finger is both a line guide and a brake. The line must rest in the crook of your finger against the rod. This allows your finger to apply tension to the line. When a fish runs, you apply light tension to tire the fish. When he stops or turns, you rapidly strip line back and let it fall at your feet.

"I kept stepping all over my line," Foley said. "That's kind of exciting when a fish runs and your foot is holding the line."

If the line gets loose with a big fish on, you might never get him under control.

"It was all feel," Foley said. "I didn't know how to strip. I talked to my guide about it. I caught that first one and pulled on the line trying to strip. The line got away from my finger, and I thought, 'There ain't no way I'm going to land this fish.' I finally got my finger back under there, got to stripping and got it to the boat."

COACH'S NEWS CONFERENCE

Everything about the trip was successful. Foley caught a lot of trout, and most were bragging size. More than that, a baptism of fire gave Foley the confidence to go forward with his new passion.

"It was fun because it's on me, as the individual," Foley said. "Normally, I'm part of a team, so I'm trying to get people to do something. I had a coach coaching me! I'm trying to learn something, so that was fun listening to him, trying to do things he was asking me to do.

An athlete's development and progression is marked by their ability to accept instruction. Foley progressed a lot in a very short time.

"I told Greg, 'The only thing I want you to tell these guys when we get back is that I'm coachable!' "