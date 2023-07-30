Philanthropic Educational Organization

P.E.O. Chapter CD in Bella Vista presented a Project for Continuing Education grant to Dana L. White.

PCE grants are awarded to eligible candidates to help them continue their career goals following a pause in their education. White will graduate in May with a Master's Degree in Special Education from Xavier University. If you know of a woman who could use financial aid returning to school, contact P.E.O. www.peointernational.org.

Bella Vista Photography Club

The winning photos from the July Challenge "Street Photography" by members of the Bella Vista Photography Club include Mickey Arlow's image of Downtown Chicago, which earned first place, Jan Halgrim's capture of Diego Rivera's America exhibition at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art earned second place and Maggie Arquelles' photo of downtown Chicago won third place.

Village Lake Writers & Poets

The Village Lake Writers & Poets is currently negotiating a merger with the Ozark Writers League. The joining of the two organizations will help expand their ability to support the local writing community.

The Ozark Writers League has been an active organization for over 40 years, serving well beyond the Missouri Ozarks into Arkansas, Oklahoma, Indiana and beyond. The OWL is a 501c3 nonprofit organization in good standing with the IRS, incorporated in the State of Missouri.

Nothing will change for current critique groups. A paid membership to Village Lake Writers and Poets should transfer to an Ozark Writers League membership for the remainder of the year, then you may renew your membership through OWL. Membership fees are comparable at $31 per year and include free admission to both a spring and fall conference. For more information, see their website: ozarkswritersleague.com.

The Village Lake Writers & Poets website will remain active through the end of July. After that, VLWP will dissolve the 501c3 and non-profit corporate status and revert to a social group.

If you donated to VLWP this year, the organization says you should still be allowed to deduct anything donated from January until July 31, 2023, but suggests checking with your tax advisor. The VLWP social media presence on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter belongs to founder Joanie Roberts, who will decide whether or not to continue supporting those sites as well as the Gmail account. Direct any questions to VLPW president Donna Hanson bvvillagewriters@gmail.com.

Mutual UFO Network

The Northwest Section of Arkansas Mutual UFO Network will meet on Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. at the Fayetteville Municipal Airport at Drake Field 4500 S. School Ave. Fayetteville.

The Agenda will include Arkansas UFO/UAP case reports, review of the Pathways to Disclosure Project, UFO/UAP book reports and a special presentation on the Newcomer's Guide to MUFON.

All members, guests and anyone with a genuine interest in the UFO /UAP phenomenon are welcome to attend. The meeting room will be open at 9:30 a.m. for early arrivals who can explore the section library.

For additional information, call or text (479) 422-9586.

Civil War Roundtable

The Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable will conduct its August meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 3 at Cooper Chapel, 504 Memorial Drive in Bella Vista.

The speaker for the meeting will be Dr. Brooks Blevins of Springfield, Mo., who teaches in the history department of Missouri State University.

Much of Blevins' research and published works focus on the history of the Ozark region. He is the author of the three volumes including "A History Of the Ozarks," "Up South In the Ozarks," as well as other books and numerous articles.

Dr. Blevins' presentation will be "Before The Firing Squad: Major Enoch Wolf (CSA) and Civil War Retribution." It will relate the experiences of an officer in Ford's Missouri Cavalry Battalion in battle and in captivity in a union prison in St. Louis.

Prior to the meeting, the Bella Vista Historical Museum will host a book signing with Dr. Blevins at 4:15 p.m. The museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way.

Earlier that day Dr. Blevins will read from and have a signing for his new book "Up South In the Ozarks" at 2 p.m. at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale.

For further information, contact President Chuck Pribbernow at cnpribb@yahoo.com.

10th Al-Anon Summertime in The Ozarks Convention

"Serenity in the Storm" is the anchor for the 2023 Al-Anon Annual Summertime in the Ozarks Convention in Eureka Springs. It will take place August 18-20 at the Best Western Inn of the Ozarks and Convention Center, 207 W. Van Buren (Hwy 62), Eureka Springs.

This annual convention began as a local initiative in 2012 by members of two Al-Anon Family Groups (AFGs) in Eureka Springs. The one-day conference has grown to a three-day affair. In addition to Al-Anon, Alateen, and AA speakers in English and Spanish, there will be workshops and fellowship time. Drawings for elaborate baskets will take place before each speaker. Door prizes are also available.

Accommodations information and reservations can be made by calling (479) 253-9768.

Save $5 per registration and pay $30 with an early bird discount by registering before August 11 at midnight. Afterward, registration is $35 for August 18-20. Alateen registration fee is $2.

Visit summertimeintheozarks.org to register online, print a paper registration form or contact your district or group representative for registration forms. Contact kimballvickie@gmail.com with your questions or concerns.

The winning photos from the July Challenge "Street Photography" by members of the Bella Vista Photography Club include Mickey Arlows image of Downtown Chicago, which earned first place.

