PBICVR adds 3 board members

The Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Inc. recently added three former PBICVR King Team members to its board of directors.

They are Rebecca Newby, Frank Whitmore and Joey Gardner, according to a news release.

"Our board training recommends we revise our board periodically; therefore, the board president contacted three talented and successful alumni of the PBICVR King Team mentoring program, who agreed to serve and give back to a community that has given so much to help them in their early lives," said the Rev. Jesse C. Turner, PBICVR executive director.

They bring experience, dedication and passion for community engagement, making them valuable additions to the board, according to the release.

"This decision aligns with our commitment to maintaining a dynamic and forward-thinking board that reflects the diverse voices of our community," said President Derrick Newby.

NEWBY

Rebecca Newby is the 3rd-5th-grade director for Friendship Aspire Academy Public Charter School Hazel Street campus. A Pine Bluff native, Newby graduated from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in 2017 with a bachelor's degree in English education. She holds a master's degree in Educational Equity from the University of Arkansas. She is pursuing her Specialist in Educational Leadership at Arkansas State University. One of her future goals is to earn her doctorate. She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

"Ms. Newby is a capable leader with a personality committed to our youth and an excellent addition to the board," according to the release.

WHITMORE

Whitmore is a territory manager at AT&T who has helped residents with their internet, cable and landline accounts for six years. Specializing in broadband, he uses that experience to help people stay connected nationwide. He earned a business management degree at UAPB. AT&T has recognized Whitmore as one of the top sales representatives in the market.

"Frank is a dependable young man who works hard to achieve his goals. We believe the energy and excitement he brings to the board will have an immediate impact on neighborhood building, as a board member," according to the release.

GARDNER

Joey Gardner holds a doctorate in social work and focuses on improving patient outcomes, making him a compassionate advocate for individuals and communities, according to the release. Gardner has worked as a clinical application training specialist and as an adjunct professor, where he shares his knowledge in social work and healthcare informatics. He is a licensed clinical social worker in Arkansas and a licensed independent clinical social worker in Minnesota.

"Dr. Gardner is well-equipped to provide essential mental health support to those in need. His passion for making a difference and his dedication to community development make him an ideal addition to our volunteer family," according to the release.

Frank Whitmore

