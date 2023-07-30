Downtown Fayetteville group ready to start planning events

FAYETTEVILLE -- An association formed this year is asking the City Council for money to plan events downtown and serve as a link...
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Downtown Fayetteville group ready to start planning eventsby Stacy Ryburn | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Traffic passes on May 26 along Dickson Street in Fayetteville. The Downtown Fayetteville Coalition is asking for money from the city to get started on its mission to host events and programming and promote downtown. (File photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)
Print Headline: Downtown coalition hits ground running
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT