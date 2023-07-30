Food Safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Here are recent reports:

HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS, 2903 Pines Mall Drive. Date of inspection July 25. Observation: Facility lacks test strips. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions.

E-Z MART, 5401 Dollarway Road. Date of inspection July 27. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observation: Observed food debris on counter top. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris.

MAN CAVE CIGARS, 1520 S. Main St. Date of inspection July 26. Observed no hand washing (sink) in establishment. Provide handwash sinks as necessary for convenient use by employees in food preparation and warewashing areas and toilet rooms.

TERI FOODS INC., 902 River Road, Redfield. Date of inspection July 26. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Hand washing sink was blocked at time of inspection. A handwashing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than handwashing. Items was removed from hand washing sink. Observation: Facility lacks [internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer]. Corrective Action: Food temperature measuring device shall be provided and readily accessible for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperature. Thermometer was placed in cooler during time of inspection.