FYI Calendar: ‘An Artist’s Journey’ opens Aug. 4 at FSRAM

July 30

Sunday Music -- John Severs, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Summer Art Classes -- 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. July , Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

July 31

Monday Night Trivia -- 6:30 p.m., Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

Aug. 1

Dewey's Cafe Artist -- Gary Udouj, through August, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Season Ticket -- Featured spice: Herbs de Provence, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Back to School Educator Tours -- 9 a.m., 1 p.m. & 3 p.m., U.S. Marshals Museum. $5. Register at usmmuseum.org.

Fish of Arkansas -- With Arkansas Game & Fish, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Guided Tours -- By appointment, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787 or email education@fsram.org.

Fort Smith Museum of History -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 320 Rogers Ave. $4-$8. fortsmithmuseum.org.

Aug. 2

Bags at the Bakery Cornhole -- 6:30 p.m., Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

Aug. 3

Drop In & Draw -- 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Movie Night at the Bakery -- With the Fort Smith International Film Festival, 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

Aug. 4

Face Planter Class -- 11:30 a.m. Aug. 4 or Aug. 5, Terra Studios in Durham. $35. usingart.org.

First Friday Film -- "While the City Sleeps" (1956), 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Opening Reception -- For Margaret Speer Carter's "An Artist's Journey," 5-7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Aug. 5

Potluck Craft Day -- 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free. 484-5650.

Game Day Saturday -- 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Book Signing -- With author Harold Trisler, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., U.S. Marshals Museum. Free. usmmuseum.org.

Bookish Story Time -- 11 a.m., Bookish at The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

Craft Closet Cleanout -- 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

RAM Saturday -- Make-and-take projects, noon-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Back to the '80s -- A trivia & costume contest, 1-3:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com