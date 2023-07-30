FYI Calendar: New exhibit, ‘Mix It Up,’ open at Brews in Eureka Springs

July 30

Sunday Music -- John Severs, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Mountain Street Stage -- Greenland Station Bluegrass, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"Sweeney Todd" -- Presented by Arts One Presents, 2 p.m., Pat Ellison Performing Arts Center at the Don Tyson School of Innovation in Springdale. $20-$35. Final performance. artsonepresents.org.

"Legends From the Fairy Tale Academy" -- Presented by Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater, 2 p.m. at The Medium in Springdale. $5-$10. Final performance. Search NWAAT on Facebook.

"Cinderella" – 2 p.m. July 30; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2-5; 2 p.m. Aug. 6; again Aug. 10-12, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. $20; half-price kids' tickets Aug. 3 & 10. 783-2966 or fslt.org.

"It Shoulda Been You" -- A musical farce where a wedding goes wildly awry, 2 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $25-$55. Final performance. arkansaspublictheatre.org/tickets.

Family Art -- With UA School of Art, 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Southern Storytellers -- An Arkansas storytelling event featuring Mary Steenburgen and Qui Nguyen, 3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Sold out. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Black Apple Birthday Bash -- 6-8 p.m., Black Apple Hard Cider, downtown Springdale. Search Black Apple on Facebook.

__

July 31

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Stitch Together -- For those who crochet, knit or do other needlework, 1-2:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Yoga at FPL -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Monday Night Trivia -- 6:30 p.m., Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

__

Aug. 1

Dewey's Cafe Artist -- Gary Udouj, through August, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Season Ticket -- Featured spice: Herbs de Provence, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Fish of Arkansas -- With Arkansas Game & Fish, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

BPL in the Community -- At National Night Out with the Bentonville Police Department, 5-8 p.m., Memorial Park in Bentonville. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Terrific Tuesday Nights -- Amazing Animals with Reptile Refuge, Backyard Buddies, Greedy Goats & more, 5-8:30 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free. bgozarks.org.

Mindfulness Meditation -- 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

__

Aug. 2

Little Sprouts -- A botanic themed story and activity time for preschoolers, 10:30 a.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $10. bgozarks.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 -- 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Under the Covers Book Club -- 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Elemental Flow Yoga -- With Whitney Vogler, 5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Achieve It -- Disability Rights, 5:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

UA Press Author Spotlight -- Brooks Blevins, author of "Up South in the Ozarks: Dispatches from the Margins," 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sci-Fi Book Club -- 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Young at Heart Book Club -- "Bone Gap" by Laura Ruby, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews -- "Crying in H Mart" by Michelle Zauner, 6 p.m., Nomads Trailside in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Bags at the Bakery Cornhole -- 6:30 p.m., Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

__

Aug. 3

We're Hooked -- A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Gallery Conversation -- "In Exaltation of Flowers" by Edward Steichen, 1 p.m., Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Scribblers & Scribes -- 2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Author Talk -- And book signing, with Brooks Blevins, author of "Up South in the Ozarks," 2 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

Intro to Karate -- 5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Neurodiverse Night -- 5-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free with exhibition ticket. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail Tour -- Schools of Art, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Movie Night at the Bakery -- With the Fort Smith International Film Festival, 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

__

Aug. 4

Yards & Yards of Yard Sales -- Aug. 4-6, all over Eureka Springs. View the map at YardsYards.com.

Face Planter Class -- 11:30 a.m. Aug. 4 or Aug. 5, Terra Studios in Durham. $35. usingart.org.

Art Trail Tour -- Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

First Friday Film -- "While the City Sleeps" (1956), 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Opening Reception -- For Margaret Speer Carter's "An Artist's Journey," 5-7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

__

Aug. 5

Super Saturday -- Artsy Crafty, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Introduction to Genealogy -- 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

RPM Spinners -- A crafting club, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Backyard Throwdown -- With cornhole, bocce ball, croquet, horseshoes, giant water pong, Kan Jam, ladder toss and more, 10 a.m.-noon & 6-9 p.m., Jones Center in Springdale. $25 per team of two. thejonescenter.net/summer-city.

Potluck Craft Day -- 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free. 484-5650.

Game Day Saturday -- 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Bookish Story Time -- 11 a.m., Bookish at The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

Craft Closet Cleanout -- 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Back to the '80s -- A trivia & costume contest, 1-3:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

End of Summer Celebration -- 2-4 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Poetry As Performance -- With Laura Lee Washburn, 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

__

Aug. 6

Author Talk -- With Jerry Robinson, author of "Bankruptcy of Our Nation," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

On Show

Kids Fiber Art Camp -- 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, July 31-Aug. 4, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Ages 7-14. $125. ozarkfolkways.org.

"Faces of Figment" -- A new immersive exhibition featuring the imagined portraits of Drew Gentle, through Aug. 6, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. Presented by Art Ventures. Free. www.artventures-nwa.org.

"Hang" -- With sculptures by John Eck (Kansas City), Ben Edwards (Bentonville), Landon Perkins (Bella Vista) Chris Vanndy (Tulsa) and Isaac Younis (Bella Vista), opening reception 6 p.m. July 13, Gallery on 6th in Bentonville. Open through Aug. 20. Email kate@galleryon6thbentonville.com.

"Constructions, Carvings, & Curiosities" -- A new Art Ventures exhibition by artist Frank Goff, through July 21, Faulkner Performing Arts Center on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. Free. artventures-nwa.org.

"Diego Rivera's America" -- Envisioning America from both the U.S. and Mexico, through July 31, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Organic Abstractions" -- By Jeffry Cantu, through Aug. 31, Startup Junkie in Fayetteville. Hosted by Art Ventures. Free. www.artventures-nwa.org.

"Flagged for Discussion" -- A focus exhibition that embraces disparate representations of the United States flag from across time, posing questions and creating space for conversation within the gallery, through Sept. 25, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Dear Friend" -- A focus exhibition featuring a selection of artworks created by artist Leah Grant and local community members in 2022 as part of the museum's CB to You Mobile Art Lab program, through Nov. 27, Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Seeing One Another" -- "New Views on the Alfred Stieglitz Collection," through Jan. 1, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Architecture at Home" -- Five prototypes for homes intended to spark a dialogue about contemporary housing, through March 6, 2024, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Trace Me Back" -- An experiential installation by Marie Bannerot McInerney, through April 22, Contemporary Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com

"Mix It Up" — With works by Janalee Robison, Leon Willis, Amber Leibee, Sumre Anderson, Phyllis Moraga and 47 other artists, until Aug. 30, Brews in Eureka Springs. Free. Email johnrankine69@gmail.com.



