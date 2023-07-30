Heat makes bass fishing unpleasantly challenging

I can't sugarcoat it. The heat makes being outdoors extremely unpleasant.

Federal magistrate judge Joe Volpe has enjoyed some successful bass fishing trips on private water in the mornings, but he's done before the sun starts wreaking havoc. We shared one such trip Tuesday to Lake Maumelle.

We were on the water at dawn. Only one other vehicle was at West Rock Marina, which tells you everything you need to know. People aren't fishing. They aren't fishing because fish aren't biting. Why would they? The water temperature on Tuesday was 87 degrees, and there is zero current. Set your home thermostat to 87 with all the windows closed and see if you feel like eating. You won't have an appetite, but you probably will feel a little snappish. You might respond to a provocation, such as something annoying invading your space. Think about it. Don't you attack a housefly with much greater prejudice in mid summer than you do in the fall?

In order to provoke a fish, first you must find him. On Lake Maumelle, that's not easy.

Two other boats showed up after Volpe and I launched. They parked over some deep structure. Right now, fish are suspended near any kind of natural or topographic anomaly. Finding those features requires a good sonar. Forward projecting sonar helps. It also helps to have a digitally controlled trolling motor that can park you over a spot that gives you a good casting angle to isolated structure.

Modern trolling motors are marvelous. I field tested the first one ever made in 1995 at a media event at Kentucky Lake. The motor was made by a startup company called Pinpoint, founded by the late Joe Mardesich. The first morning's experience with that motor was nightmarish. It careened all over the place, making wild bat turns that challenged an angler's ability to remain upright. Fishing with it was impossible.

Hearing this review back at the marina, Mardesich was horrified. He had failed to calibrate the fresh-from-the-box motor before sending us out. He remedied that in about 10 minutes. The motor worked as advertised for the rest of the event.

Zebco bought Pinpoint in September of 1999 and folded it into MotorGuide's catalog. Other companies incorporated the technology when the patents expired. Now, it is the standard for freshwater and saltwater anglers.

Volpe has a smart motor. He also has sidescan and downscan sonar. He's debating whether he should get a LiveScope. He probably will because Volpe is the ultimate gearhead. As soon as one goes on special somewhere at the right price, he'll be there.

To use sonar most effectively requires familiarity with a water body. It helps a lot to know where fish attractors, rock piles and road beds are. Sonar allows you to pinpoint them and to position the boat properly.

Lacking that knowledge, we hoped to catch a mess of Kentucky bass on the edges of the grass lines on the north side of the lake. Volpe started with a topwater lure, and I used a spinnerbait. Those two presentations allowed us to cover the upper and middle portions of the water column. Nothing bit, so I switched to a bottom-contact soft plastic bait. I got some bream bites and a few tentative bites that might have been bass.

Had I been thinking, I would have thrown a soft plastic frog across the grasstops to provoke any bass hiding in the shallow cover. It probably didn't matter because I don't believe any bass were there.

Fortunately, moderate cloud cover kept the sun at bay and the temperature pleasant enough to keep us fishing for longer than we expected. We fished the bluff. We fished the timber that skirts Jim's Island. We fished a great many places where fish were not.

Eventually, Volpe caught a keeper largemouth bass on a Whopper Plopper at the edge of a grass line. It was a lethargic strike, but it kept us from being skunked. It also enabled Volpe to do a little victory dance and boast about how badly he kicked my butt at fishing.

It was more like winning a football game tied 0-0 in overtime with a 10-yard field goal, but an ugly win is still a win.

Fall will be here soon, and life will be a lot better.