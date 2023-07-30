Happy birthday. A paradox: Your life becomes simultaneously simpler and fuller. You'll get carried away with a single focus and your enthusiasm opens a giant blossom of beauty. More highlights: a coveted membership that keeps you working toward a goal until it's yours, an investment that triples your money, and renovations to up your game.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your wants will mesh with the needs of those around you. Communicate to learn how you can help one another. Some will be too proud to express themselves. You'll have to go first.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). To fully possess your world when you know it will not be the same tomorrow takes courage. Today you have the gravitas to give yourself over to changeable things. You'll follow your heart and make the commitment.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). To withhold approval or affection until someone does what you want is a short-sighted ploy that usually backfires. You prefer a more honest and direct approach, and will have great success with it today.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Improvement cannot be forced or magically conjured. It won't materialize in response to an order nor can it be bought. Things will get better in the same way they always have -- with a solid step-by-step plan and the determination to see it through.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There's great value exchanged between generations today, much to the benefit of all. You'll learn from those who are much older or younger than you, and you have plenty to teach the ones who are receptive to it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Your value never changes because attention is given or taken away. It's intrinsic. There's a deep-rooted certainty in you today. It's not that you know you're right, but you do know you're worthy, so there's nothing to prove.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There's a conflict between the responsibility you feel toward the others and the duty you have to do what's right for you. Make no assumptions and remain calmly optimistic. A constructive conversation will illuminate a way to satisfy all.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When you really want something, you tend to calculate the risks by minimizing the negatives and glorifying the gains. Take the wanting out of the equation and suddenly there is a much more accurate risk calculation available.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You don't yet know which way of doing things fits you best. You'll find out what it is by discovering what it's not. Trying different methods is research. "This isn't for me" is the data that gets you closer.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You'll receive a vision for a relationship. This dream is doable. Even though there will be a magical feeling about the process, it will still happen in practical steps. Work back from the picture to outline the steps.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It is said that true love sees with the heart. Even so, test what you feel might be true against input from other senses. You may accept and love a person and yet find certain behaviors unacceptable.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Don't be in too much of a rush to learn about how a process works. Knowing more about your pursuit will give you all kinds of advantages, and a perspective that helps you see clever and creative solutions.