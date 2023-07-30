Diana Bourgeois of the Imperial Sovereign Court of the State of Montana, which stages drag reading events, said it's "definitionally political and artistic speech" as a federal judge sidelined a new law that restricts such performances, citing "chilled speech" and noting the law doesn't define "flamboyant."

Jason Smeltzer of New Mexico blamed desperate attempts to feed his fentanyl addiction, but he nevertheless got 27 months in prison for five Albuquerque bank robberies that netted a total of $3,856.

Jeremy England, a Mississippi state senator, decried "some of the worst, dirty form of politics" after being attacked with a Halloween photo, explaining that he wore a "very embarrassing" pink bodysuit with a short pink skirt only to raise money for breast cancer research.

Keren Prescott of Connecticut, a Black woman, said the justice system "has failed me" as a judge dismissed the charges against a white woman who spat on her during protests and was allowed to resolve the case with probation, calling the outcome "being spit on once again."

William Wong, an architect, was sentenced to a year in prison for paying $100,000 in bribes to Honolulu city employees in exchange for expediting approval of his projects, telling the court, "I caved in under pressure."

Dae Yong Lee, a real estate developer also known as David Lee, was sentenced to six years in prison and he and his company were fined $2.25 million for paying $500,000 in bribes to a Los Angeles City Council member for help with a downtown project.

Harry J. Elam Jr., president of Occidental College, a private liberal arts school in Los Angeles once attended by Barack Obama, announced it "will no longer ask applicants about alumni relationships" as U.S. colleges are pressured to end legacy admissions.

Candra Clark of Ridgeland, Miss., faces up to 10 years in prison for threatening to kill a federal judge by way of profanity-laced emails, and she wrote that her now-former lawyer was "over opinionated" and a "reprobate who should have his tongue removed."

Bokeem Jones, an assault suspect being held in a Rikers Island jail in New York, got his hands on a Correction Department uniform and pretended to be an officer conducting rounds in an apparent escape attempt, only to be recognized and pepper-sprayed into submission.