In the studio: Sam King discusses art and sound performance ‘Untight’ at Skyspace





Artist, musician and an associate professor of art in the University of Arkansas School of Art, Sam King recently joined us for a podcast to talk about his upcoming improvisational performance, "Untight," happening near sunset (7:45-8 p.m.) Aug. 3 inside James Turrell's "Skyspace The Way of Color," located on the south lawn of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. King stopped by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Fayetteville studio to discuss his project. Listen to the full interview at nwaonline.com/730skyspace/

Below is an excerpt from that interview.

Q. Where did you start off making music that kind of pushed the boundaries of genre, so to speak?

A. A lot of the bands that I've been in, when people ask you what kind of music you play, you end up giving this long hyphenated, you know, attempt at an answer, because the goal is not necessarily to occupy a genre, but to just do something that's interesting. And a lot of times, for me and for my friends, maybe that would be something that puts you in that kind of territory.

Q. How do you prepare for a project like this one where the light and sound coincide with one another?

A. I'm spending some time out there this month to take some notes about the light program itself, like how often it changes, how long any particular color projected on the ceiling will be there, how consistent the program is from one day to another.

I should just say that, when I perform under the name Untight, it's usually a fully improvised performance. I don't usually write music. I just play it ... one of the key differences for this particular manifestation of the project and others is the planning. I'm going to have more of a program written in advance, so that I can interact meaningfully with what's happening in the space.

Q. What are the challenges that you think you're going to face with putting on this performance?

A. Acoustics would be one of them, I think because the space is circular, right? Which makes for a really cool experience for anybody that sits down in it. And is a little bit of a puzzle from an acoustics standpoint. ... I guess the other is, you know, there's a limit to how many people can sit down inside of this space. It's going to be intimate, for sure. But I don't see that as an inherently bad thing.

Q. I was about to say, on the flip side, I'm sure that gives you some really cool benefits that you wouldn't foresee. And as a painter, I'd imagine that you're approaching with that sort of mindset of, you know, creating colors and the connection between the colors and the music.

A. One of the things that endures about painting is its material character. That's what sets it apart from other forms of image, is that it has this particular kind of material life. One thing that might be sort of similar with music is that when you go to a live music performance, you are confronted with the materiality of the performer, instruments, space, time in a way that just putting something on a streaming service on your phone distances you from. In the same way that a jpg you see on a screen, it's not the same thing as looking at an actual work of art. You know what I mean?

I mean, I think it's always an opportunity to have a more direct experience, a less mediated experience, you know? At the same time, I'm a contemporary, creative person. And so some of the things that I use to make the music involve these kinds of tools of mediation, like a loop station peddle. I use these kinds of things to build up the sound. And so it's happening in real time, but it's also kind of little micro moments of something being recorded and spat back out.

Due to limited seating, Trillium Salon Series asks guests to RSVP for the free Thursday night "Untight" performance with Sam King. More information at trilliumsalonseries.com.

---

FYI

'Untight'

WHAT -- Artist and musician Sam King will present his improvisation-driven sound art project "Untight" in harmony with the light changes within the James Turrell "Skyspace." The event is hosted by Trillium Salon Series.

WHEN -- 7:45 p.m. Aug. 3

WHERE -- The James Turrell Skyspace on the south lawn of Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville

COST -- Free, but seating limited; RSVP to trilliumsalonseries.com/news/2023/7/14/immersive-color-light-amp-sound

NEXT -- Trillium Salon Series hosts monthly performances at 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month through October at Crystal Bridges. Visit trilliumsalonseries.com for details.

