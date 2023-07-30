Jessieville woman held in felony stalking case

HOT SPRINGS -- A Jessieville woman was arrested Monday on a felony stalking warrant stemming from allegations she has been tracking and harassing her ex-boyfriend and posting his personal information online.

Nequila Rae Bahner, 31, was arrested at her residence shortly after 3 p.m. and was initially held on zero bond.

Bahner, who lists no prior felony history, appeared via video Wednesday in Garland County District Court and pleaded innocent.

According to court records, Bahner was arrested on May 5 on a misdemeanor charge of harassing communications involving the same man and pleaded not guilty on May 8.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a man told Hot Springs Village Detective Mike Kliewer on June 12 that his ex-girlfriend, Bahner, was posting his locations on Facebook. He noted he had a no-contact order against her stemming from the earlier harassment complaint.

Kliewer reported finding three different Facebook profiles with Bahner's name that included numerous posts about the accuser. The majority of the posts "expressed her dislike and displeasure" with the victim, authorities said. The detective also found a social media post by Bahner that contained an image showing all the information the man's driver's license, authorities said.