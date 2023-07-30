Judge belts HR in second game back from injury

BALTIMORE -- Aaron Judge is giving the New York Yankees an immediate boost -- at a time when their front office has some tough decisions to make.

Judge homered and singled twice in his second game back from the injured list and the Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-3 on Saturday night. Giancarlo Stanton and Kyle Higashioka went deep as well for New York, which is still 3 1/2 games behind Toronto and Houston for the last two wild cards in the American League.

That's a tricky spot with Tuesday's trade deadline approaching.

"We've had years where we stick with who we got. We've had years where we get some bullpen arms, starters, a big bat," Judge said. "It comes down to us doing our job on the field and then letting them take care of the rest. We'll see what happens."

The Yankees knocked out struggling Orioles starter Tyler Wells (7-6) in the third inning. In the sixth, Isiah Kiner-Falefa capped a 10-pitch at-bat with a three-run double to make it 8-3.

Judge has three walks and three hits in nine plate appearances since returning Friday from the toe injury that kept him out since early June.

ASTROS 17, RAYS 4 Jeremy Pena had a career-high four RBI, Yainer Diaz and Jose Abreu added three apiece and Houston touted Tampa Bay with its highest-scoring game of the season.

BLUE JAYS 6, ANGELS 1 Alejandro Kirk hit two home runs, Santiago Espinal added a two-run home run and Toronto beat Los Angeles. Kirk hit a leadoff home run against former Blue Jays left-hander Aaron Loup in the seventh inning, then hit a two-run shot off right-hander Jaime Barria in the eighth. It was Kirk's first multihomer game of the season and the fourth of his career.

ROYALS 10, TWINS 7 Bobby Witt Jr. went 4 for 5 with three RBI, a home run and a triple and Kyle Isbel also was 4 for 5 to help Kansas City beat Minnesota.

WHITE SOX 7, GUARDIANS 2 Tim Anderson homered for the first time in more than a year on a three-hit night, Mike Clevinger tossed five shutout innings in his return from the injured list and Chicago beat Cleveland.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 11, BREWERS 5 Ronald Acuna hit his 24th home run and stole his 50th base and Atlanta used a six-run first inning to beat Milwaukee.

CUBS 5, CARDINALS 1 Yan Gomes and Ian Happ homered and Chicago beat St. Louis for its eighth consecutive victory.

DODGERS 3, REDS 2 Max Muncy hit a pair of two-out home runs, including a go-ahead shot in the sixth inning, and Los Angeles rallied to beat Cincinnati.

NATIONALS 11, METS 6 The New York Mets, shortly after trading three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, lost to Washington. The deal that sent Scherzer to the AL West-leading Texas Rangers came in the first inning, which ended with Washington leading 4-0 after an announced crowd of 30,858 sat through an 80-minute rain delay before the first pitch. Fans were already booing by the time former Mets first baseman Dominic Smith's two-run single highlighted the inning.

PIRATES 7, PHILLIES 6 Endy Rodriguez hit a go-ahead, bases-loaded triple and drove in four runs, fellow rookie Liover Peguero had a home run among his three hits and Pittsburgh beat Philadelphia.

INTERLEAGUE

ATHLETICS 11, ROCKIES 3 Zack Gelof and Brent Rooker each homered in a five-run second inning that helped carry Oakland to a victory over Colorado, handing the Rockies their fourth consecutive loss and fifth in six games.

DIAMONDBACKS 4, MARINERS 3 Corbin Carroll started an eighth-inning rally with some distracting base running, Dominic Canzone brought his fellow rookie home with a single for the go-ahead run and Arizona beat Seattle.

GIANTS 3, RED SOX 2 J.D. Davis homered on the first pitch from Maurico Llovera (1-1) in the ninth inning to lift San Francisco past Boston.

PADRES 4, RANGERS 0 San Diego's Yu Darvish (8-7) held Texas to 3 hits in 6 innings while striking out 9 and walking 2.

TIGERS 5, MARLINS 0 Akil Badoo and Riley Greene homered and five pitchers combined on a seven-hitter in Detroit's victory over Miami.

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani reacts as he comes off the field during the first inning of a baseball action against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto on Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)



Los Angeles Angels' Taylor Ward reacts after being hit by a pitch from Toronto Blue Jays' Alek Manoah, as Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk looks on during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)



Los Angeles Angels' Taylor Ward is carted off the field after being hit by a pitch from Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah, during fifth inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)



Toronto Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk hits a two-run home run in front of Los Angeles Angels catcher Matt Thaiss during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)



Toronto Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)



Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani swings but misses a pitch by Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Yimi Garcia during ninth-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)



Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani reacts as he is hit by a pitch from Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah during the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)



Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani reacts as he comes off the field during the first inning of a baseball action against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto on Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

