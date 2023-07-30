Judge tosses out Trump suit against CNN

A federal judge Friday dismissed Donald Trump's lawsuit against CNN, in which the former president said the network defamed him by associating him with Adolf Hitler.

Trump argued that by using the phrase the "big lie" in reference to his unfounded claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, the network created an unfair association between him and the Nazi regime.

Hitler and Nazi minister of propaganda Joseph Goebbels used the term as a propaganda tool that involved repeating a falsehood until the public started to believe it. A quote, "If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it," is often attributed to Goebbels, though it's unclear where the comment actually came from.

Trump argued that the network's references to the "big lie" created a "false and incendiary association" between him and Hitler and caused "readers and viewers to hate, contempt, distrust, ridicule and even fear" him. U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal ruled that the comments did not constitute defamation.

CNN declined to comment on the dismissal. Trump adviser Steven Cheung said in an email that "CNN will be held responsible for their wrongful mistreatment" of the former president and his supporters, but did not elaborate.

"We agree with the highly respected judge's findings that CNN's statements about President Trump are repugnant," Cheung said.

This is the latest in the former president's series of legal woes.

In the CNN case, Trump's lawsuit pointed to five examples of times the network's coverage referenced the "big lie," which Trump's attorneys said CNN refused to retract. The instances ranged from opinion articles to analysis from CNN's editor-at-large Chris Cillizza and an on-air mention from host Jake Tapper.

In one article, the judge's ruling says, Cillizza wrote that Trump "continued to push the Big Lie that the election was somehow stolen despite there being zero actual evidence to back up that belief." Those references did not rise to the level of defamation, according to Singhal's order.

"CNN's use of the phrase 'the Big Lie' in connection with Trump's election challenges does not give rise to a plausible inference that Trump advocates the persecution and genocide of Jews or any other group of people," the judge wrote. "No reasonable viewer could (or should) plausibly make that reference."

The 1964 Supreme Court case New York Times Co. v. Sullivan raised the bar for what could be legally considered defamation against a public figure, solidifying the precedent that a statement about a public figure must be false and its publisher must have acted with "actual malice" for it to be found defamatory. Trump asked Singhal to reconsider the precedent-setting case, which the judge said he couldn't do, despite misgivings he has about it.

The judge, nominated by Trump in 2019, said the state of media is far different from when the Sullivan decision was made.

"The problem is essentially two-fold. First, the complained of statements are opinion, not factually false statements, and therefore are not actionable," he wrote of the lawsuit against CNN. "Second, the reasonable viewer, unlike when Sullivan [was] decided, no longer takes the time to research and verify reporting that often is not, in fact, news."

Two Supreme Court justices, including Trump appointee Neil M. Gorsuch, have also suggested that the standard set by Sullivan needs review.

CNN isn't the only source of comparisons, directly or indirectly, of Trump to members of the Nazi regime.