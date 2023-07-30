Sense and decency

In regard to the "Support our libraries" letter, I am appalled that any adult with an ounce of common sense and decency would consider, much less condone, giving young children books that are nothing but pornography. You are free to read anything you choose. I don't care, nor would I try to stop you, but when you make this filth available and even mandatory to babies, I will speak up and tell you, it is wrong. I've been called a bigot, white Christian, a threat to democracy, but you want me to think that you are so tolerant, wise and all-knowing. Well, I don't think any such thing.

The majority of people in this country, which by the way is a republic, not a democracy, do not support giving our children pornography in school as a reading assignment or making it available in the school library. Teachers are supposed to teach and leave the disgusting books to the adults.

Yes, I am a Christian, but I did not forfeit my common sense, decency, and logic. As a parent, grandparent, and great-grandparent, I will speak out and condemn the movement to sexualize our young children. Book banning, my eye! Make them available to you if you choose to read that garbage, but leave our children alone.

Parents, it's up to you to screen everything your child reads and don't be afraid or intimidated by bullies who will call you bigot, homophobe, and other names. Wear it with pride, knowing that you stand for truth, honor and the American way of life.

I believe "woke" means Willingly Overlooking Known Evil. No more. Don't be afraid, speak out. Love them, but let them know enough is enough.

PHYLLIS FARISH

Bella Vista

Restore golf course

War Memorial Stadium/Golf Course. I believe these names were/are synonymous with Little Rock. They were once a mark of pride for the country to admire, War Memorial Golf Course has become an eyesore for residents to drive by and cry. Why?

Could we all come together and perhaps restore a nice nine-hole course that would be the envy of many comparable cities that do not have the space due to asphalt? How many years has War Memorial Golf Course been a vacant lot? Let's get together and restore it. Perhaps we could ask for a grant to make it a national historic site (active). How much surplus is the state of Arkansas sitting on?

STEVE BRACKINS

Little Rock

Ignorance is glaring

Mike Masterson's recent column on our troubled nation and the song "Try That in a Small Town" makes me wonder about "investigative journalism." His curiosity seems lost when he writes on far-right and culture war issues.

His ability to ignore both sides of certain issues is glaring, as his columns on Harrison show. This is the person who told us: "There are many Americans, such as those with the Oath Keepers organization, for whom pledging their oath represents a sacred constitutional responsibility." Those words were written after Jan 6, 2021. I must have missed the retraction when some were convicted of seditious conspiracy.

As far as the song, nobody said the lyrics alone were problematic. Once people saw the video though, which Mike conveniently ignores, lots of people wondered why the focus on only certain types of violence, and certainly the setting. It's interesting not to see any pictures of Jan. 6 violence. Since Jason Aldean was on stage at the beginning of the largest mass shooting in U.S. history, (Las Vegas), you might have thought that would get a spot.

These things don't happen in a small town? Of the Arkansans convicted for the J6 riots, the hometowns were Yellville, Heber Springs, Gravette, and our big-town rep, Conway! Did I miss where the D.C. folks attacked those towns?

It seems like too many Americans believe that carrying the flag, or pronouncing their "Christian bona fides" makes them better Americans than everyone else, even as they attack police officers with that same flag, or attack other Americans with their "Christian beliefs."

I'm not sure what happened to the thought behind the hymn, "They Will Know We Are Christians By Our Love," but two thoughts come to mind. The first is John Prine's admonition that your flag decal won't get you into heaven anymore, and the second from the Michael Stanley Band, "The Lord uses the good ones, the bad ones use the Lord."

GREG ROUNTREE

Scott

Government broken

I studied American government; heck, every high school kid did in the '80s.

We were taught that our government was put in place to make sure every person living in the United States had rights, that it was there to protect us and our rights, unify all of us as one, make laws that govern all of us, build our infrastructure and that religion would be separate from government.

What happened in the past 40 years? Our government officials, especially in Arkansas, have done none of the above.

Now we have these government officials spending a majority of their time trying to pass cruel bills to govern women's uteruses and the trans community, all in the name of Jesus.

How about this--quit wasting taxpayer dollars and ... you know, do your job.

Government officials need to 1. Create jobs here in America by bringing them back from overseas and giving incentives to do so. 2. Ensure education for everyone equally, including the poor. Give them the same advantages in school and we all thrive. 3. Adjust the working wage so the middle class doesn't die. 4. Start universal health care for all and it becomes nonprofit like other countries. 5. Overhaul the tax system for the rich. 6. Create skilled jobs with transportation infrastructure projects. 7. Get away from fuel. Electric is our clean future. 8. Build a system where our trash is burned to create power like Sweden does. 9. Most important one: Clean up our corrupt voting system. No PAC money, lobbyists, limit on funds and cap on funds raised, cut down campaigning time from two years to eight months, and if a politician breaks those laws, they are barred for life.

We as a nation must stop using Jesus our Lord to govern people we don't like or understand. That's why they invented churches--that's where they need to be on Sunday talking about the Lord, not in our government capital.

We as a community and as Americans must stand up for others and protect everyone at all cost. Our independence and rights are being taken from us in the name of God.

What a sad, unhealthy, poor, uneducated country we have become, all in the name of God.

RHONDA DOUDNA

Tontitown