LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Zoo acquires sloth | Library system nears fundraising goal for lawsuit

Zoo acquires sloth from Topeka site

The Little Rock Zoo has acquired a Hoffmann's two-toed sloth named Almond from the Topeka Zoo & Conservation Center, according to a recent Little Rock Zoo newsletter.

The2-year-old sloth "sleeps most of her day away, upside down, up high in her exhibit," the newsletter said. "When she is awake, her keepers say she is very friendly and gentle."

Library fundraising for suit nears goal

Fundraising efforts meant to underwrite the Central Arkansas Library System's legal fees in a lawsuit seeking to overturn parts of Act 372 are nearing a goal, Executive Director Nate Coulter wrote in a monthly report to members of the library system's board of directors last week.

"To date, the legal fund has raised $28,623 to fund the lawsuit [the library system] is leading. Our goal is $30,000," Coulter wrote.

The Central Arkansas Library System and Coulter are two of the 17 plaintiffs in the lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas on June 2.

Library shifts plan for diversity effort

Officials at the Central Arkansas Library System will go in a different direction after trying to hire a diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) officer since last year, Executive Director Nate Coulter told library system board members in a written report last week.

Staff had budgeted for the role in 2022 and 2023, Coulter wrote. "However, after two unsuccessful attempts to find the right person for this position, including two separate rounds of advertising and interviewing candidates, we have decided to take a different approach for now," he wrote.

Officials at the library system plan to hire local consultants to help "conduct an assessment of our organization's current effectiveness and shape future aspirations," Coulter wrote. "This will entail identifying and sharpening our DEI goals, conveying the importance of having DEI training and initiatives for [library system] staff, and communicating the effort internally and externally."

Scott Hamilton and Maxwell Brown of the Urban League of the State of Arkansas will lead the project with assistance from Chris Jones, according to Coulter.

Writer Shores wins 2023 literary prize

The Butler Center for Arkansas Studies at the Central Arkansas Library System has awarded an annual literary prize to Elizabeth Findley Shores, a Little Rock writer, for her biography of Arkansas writer Charles J. Finger, according to a news release issued Wednesday.

Shores won the 2023 Booker Worthen Literary Prize and its associated $2,000 monetary award for her book "Shared Secrets: The Queer World of Newbery Medalist Charles J. Finger," published by the University of Arkansas Press in 2021.

The biography "relates the life of an important Arkansas writer who is largely forgotten in the 21st century," the news release said. "An Englishman who eventually settled in northwestern Arkansas, Finger was primarily a magazine writer/publisher in the first quarter of the 20th century. He then went on to write many books, winning the 1925 Newbery Medal for his book Tales from Silver Lands."

Authors living in Arkansas are eligible for the annual literary prize, which can be awarded to books up to three years after they are published.