LIVE! Music: Buckcherry comes to TempleLive Aug. 23

Notorious Los Angeles rock band Buckcherry bring their infectious energy, powerful anthems and unapologetic attitude to Fort Smith. The rock concert happens Aug. 23 at TempleLive. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25-$39 plus fees.

Next up at TempleLive are Flatland Cavalry, Oct. 20; Phillip Phillips, Oct. 27; Josh Abbott Band, Nov. 3; and Donnie Baker, Dec. 2 at 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

ELSEWHERE

Loud and Local fest with Sabertooth, Fist of Rage, South Aberdeen, FaceDancer, Oklahoma Blood and Dragons Keep starts at 5 p.m Aug. 11 at the Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St., Muskogee, Okla. Tickets are $12. facebook.com/MuskogeeCivicCenter.

All of Her plays at 8 p.m. Aug. 4; War Pony plays at 8 p.m Aug. 5; Troy Marlin plays at 8 p.m. Aug. 11; Thru It All plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 18; Shady Oak Tree plays at 8 p.m. Aug. 19; Mud Lung, Mammoth Caravan, Stash Hag and Ghost Hollow play at 8 p.m. Aug. 26 at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

Kody West and Trent Fletcher perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 4; Trey Taylor and Who Shot JR perform for an Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fundraiser starting at 6 p.m. Aug. 12; Christian Parker plays at 8 p.m. Aug. 14; Triston Marez plays at 8 p.m. Aug. 19; The Bynum Project with Jackie Darlene performs at 8 p.m. Aug. 26 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. majesticfortsmith.com.

Exile performs at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1; Hotel California happens at 7:30 p.m Aug. 19; Breaking Grass at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Arc Best Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St.

Oreo Blue performs at 1 p.m. Aug. 20 for the monthly blues jam at The Bakery District, 70 S. Seventh St. in Fort Smith.

Robert Rauch Band plays at 9 p.m. Aug. 11 at Cherokee Casino & Hotel, 109 Cherokee Blvd. in Roland, Okla.

Gone So Long performs at 11 a.m. Sept. 9 at the Chaffee Crossing Farmers & Artisans Market, 7317 Terry St. in Fort Smith.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.