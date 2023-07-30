Local notes





Trike Theatre Advanced Acting Class

Trike Theatre will have auditions for its Advanced Acting Class for youth ages 12-18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 19 and Saturday, August 26 at 902 SW 2nd Street Suite E in Bentonville. Those auditioning need to only attend one Saturday of auditions.

Advanced Production is a nine month program that will meet from 6 - 8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays beginning in September. Students will learn advanced theater skills designed to prepare them for theatre at the college and professional level.

It will conclude in spring with a student-produced 10 minute play festival. Prior theatre experience is required. Students auditioning should prepare two 1 minute contrasting monologues. Learn more and sign up for an audition slot at bit.ly/trike-auditions.

Contact Justin@triketheatre.org with any questions.

Trike Theatre Season Auditions

Trike Theatre will have auditions for adult and youth performers ages 8-18 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 19 and Saturday, August 26. Those auditioning need to only attend one Saturday of auditions.

The new season shows will include Bear State of Mind by Ashley Edwards for October 2023, The Velveteen Rabbit adapted by James Still in January 2024 and Journey to Oz by Christopher Parks in March 2024.

Actors should prepare two 1 minute contrasting monologues. Singers/actors should prepare one 1 min monologue and 16-32 bars of a song. A bluetooth speaker with aux cable will be provided.

Learn more and sign up for an audition slot at bit.ly/trike-auditions. Contact info@triketheatre.org with any questions.

University of Arkansas graduate retires after 30 years naval service

The U.S. Navy and Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC) bid farewell to Capt. Edgardo Moreno after 30 years of naval service.

Moreno is a native of South Gate, Calif. and 2008 graduate of University of Arkansas with a master's in operations management. He retired from the Navy during a change of command and retirement ceremony at the National Naval Aviation Museum at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla. on July 20.

"What truly sets Capt. Moreno apart is his character," said Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, president, Naval War College. "A man of unparalleled positivity and genuine empathy, he wore his heart on his sleeve."

Garvin was the guest speaker and served with Moreno during his tenure as commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC).

Miss Arkansas Jr. Preteen

Miss Julianna Rogers, daughter of Savannah Rogers was crowned 2023 National American Miss Arkansas Jr. Preteen Queen at the state pageant, which took place July 15 at the Marriott Tulsa Hotel Southern Hills in Tulsa, Okla.

Rogers received her official state crown, banner and trophy. She also received a special invitation to compete at the National Pageant that is planned for Thanksgiving Week in Orlando, Fla. At the pageant, Rogers received actress, top model, dream model, art competition winner and first runner up in casual wear modeling, runway modeling, photogenic and resume competitions.

Miss Julianna Rogers' activities include swimming, surfing, modeling, acting, reading to preschool children, litter clean up and donating books, school supplies and clothing to people in need. Her sponsors for the pageant were her mother, father and family.

The National American Miss Pageants are dedicated to celebrating America's greatness and encouraging its future leaders. Each year the National American Miss Pageants award $1.5 million in cash, scholarships and prizes to recognize and assist the development of young women nationwide.

Prize for Contemporary Southern Art

The Gibbes Museum of Art is pleased to announce the 2023 1858 Prize for Contemporary Southern Art.

Each year, Society 1858, the museum's young professionals auxiliary group, awards a $10,000 cash prize to one artist whose work demonstrates the highest level of artistic achievement in any media, while contributing to a new understanding of art in the South.

Submissions for 2023 will be accepted online at www.1858prize.org through August 31.

"The Gibbes strives to celebrate diverse Southern artists through the 1858 Prize for Contemporary Southern Art," says Angela Mack, executive director of Gibbes Museum of Art. "We are looking for innovative and thought-provoking artists and works that explore the complexities of the South today. We encourage artists from all backgrounds to submit their work, and we look forward to honoring another up-and-coming artist with this distinguished prize."

Artists from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia are eligible to apply.

All submissions are thoughtfully reviewed by a panel of visual arts professionals, Society 1858 representatives and Gibbes Museum of Art staff members. The winner will be awarded $10,000 and a feature at the Amy P. Coy Forum on Friday, February 9, 2024.

In addition to the monetary award, artwork will be chosen by the Gibbes curatorial team, in collaboration with the artist, to display in the Mary Jackson Modern and Contemporary Galleries for the duration of the year following the winner's announcement.

Artists must submit a completed registration form, a brief artist statement in 150 words or less, a resume or CV, a portfolio of work up to 10 images, including title, date, medium, and dimensions for each work and a$25 non-refundable entry fee.

Submissions can be made at 1858prize.org. For general questions about the 1858 Prize, contact the Gibbes Museum of Art at 1858prize@gibbesmuseum.org. For technical support while submitting your application, contact SlideRoom at support@slideroom.com.

The winner will be announced in October on the 1858 Prize website and via press release.

Tour battlefield, homes

Several activities are set for the weekend of August 4, 5 and 6 at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park.

Friday events include:

10:30-11:30 a.m. Historic homes tour. Visitors see how families lived in 1862 when the Battle of Prairie Grove took place: Cost is $6 for adults and $4 for children ages 6-12. Kids 5 and under are admitted free.

1 p.m. Nature journaling. Learn about accounts written during the battle and then visitors may write their own journal.

6 p.m. Ozark Women of the Civil War.

7-7:30 p.m. Pioneer chores. Learn how housekeeping was done in the Civil War era.

8-9 p.m. Dutch oven cooking. Cooks will prepare biscuits and honey in a Dutch oven for visitors.

Saturday 9-10 a.m. Battlefield tour.

Sunday events:

1-4:30 p.m., Curator corner. See artifacts from the Battle of Prairie Grove.

6:6:30 p.m. Maps of the past. Study historic maps to see how things have changed or remain the same.

7-7:45 p.m. Civil War letters. Handwritten accounts help historians describe hardships of battle and yearning for home.

For details call the park, 479-846-2990.



