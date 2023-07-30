Sections
Police beat

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 4:00 a.m.

LR woman accused of attack with clock

Little Rock police early Friday arrested a woman who they say struck an elderly woman with a clock.

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at 1516 Cumberland St., the address of The Blossoms at Cumberland Rehab and Nursing Center, about 12:30 a.m., according to an arrest report.

They spoke to a victim over the age of 60 who said that Tracy Murray, 54, of Little Rock, hit her on the arm with a clock, causing an injury that was visible to police.

Murray, who lives at the center, the report states, faces a felony second-degree battery charge. She was being held in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $2,500 bond Saturday evening, an online inmate roster showed.

Print Headline: LR woman accused of attack with clock

